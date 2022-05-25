If you ask me, no sheer is too sheer. But if you aren’t into showing too much skin (I get it), that doesn’t mean you need to completely sit out of one of summer’s most prevalent trends: sheer tops and clothing. Worn by everyone from fashion influencers to celebs like Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kim Kardashian, these sheer tops are everything you think they might be — daring, revealing, even a bit dramatic. But what you may not realize is that the trend is also versatile and perfect for layering. For the more risqué, it can show off your beloved undergarments; for the more modest, it adds a playful touch to more laid-back looks.

The trend’s ability to transcend styles is a key to its popularity. It can be sporty by pairing a puffy blouse with bike shorts and sneakers; it can be prime for evening when offered in a sultry, figure-hugging silhouette; it can even be professional, when worn with a blazer and structured trousers. The key to incorporating sheer tops and pieces into your wardrobe is to start with a strong foundation.

Here, find six outfit ideas that prove transparent clothing is right for any style, season, and occasion. Now that’s what I call sheer genius.

Weekend Wear

Proof sheer can be completely chill. Baggy cargo pants and classic white Converse will perfectly compliment this see-through white tank, complete with multicolored stars. The print helps distract from the transparency of the sheer top for those who are interested in easing into the trend.

A Nearly Naked Night-Out

Grin and bear it all with a totally sheer bustier-style top, complete with the thinnest of halter straps. Balance out the pared-back look of the shirt with wide-leg black pants and extra-high platform sandals for a night-out done right.

Your Casual Go-To

Casual everyday wear just got a lot more interesting. Skip the classic white tee as your go-to pairing for jeans and white sneakers and instead opt for an oversized short-sleeve button-up with sheer panels and a bright, summer-ready hue.

Punky & Printed

Proof sheer can be punk-rock, too. Wear this floral-print long-sleeve top solo or layered atop a silk black camisole, depending on your comfort level. Lean into the grunge feel with a pleated mini skirt (either in a solid color or a clashing pattern) and a pair of chunky flip-flops that strike the right balance between practical and edgy.

Sweet & Summery

Want to add a see-through frock to your sheer wardrobe? Though this pouf-sleeve wrap dress is sheer, it does come with a white slip lining, making it an easy option for work or play. Blue and white stripes offer a fun foundation for lighthearted add-ons. Think a braided thong sandal and a crescent-shaped bag in a sunny yellow.

LB(Sheer)D

Sometimes, less really is more. This figure-hugging little black dress features a sheer high-neck for just the right amount of interest, making it an ideal pick for any formal occasion. Keep with the theme of simplicity with black slip-ons that have just the tiniest metal detailing and a single drop earring.

Daytime Drama

Depending on what you wear it with it, this sheer duster top can be worn day or night — basically whenever you want to add little drama to your look. For daytime, opt for a Y2K-inspired denim mini skirt and kitschy floral-printed sandals.

