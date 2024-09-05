Packing away your string bikinis and strappy sandals is always bittersweet, especially as they tend to conjure up memories of fun, carefree summer days. But instead of getting totally bummed out, keep this in mind: The upcoming chilly forecast calls for equally enticing looks, most of which typically revolve around boots. After all, there’s something so glorious about stepping outside in a fresh pair while stomping through the crunchy leaves, no? And this season, one could argue the offerings are better than ever — just ask the TZR team, who is planning their cold-weather outfits around the fall 2024 boot trends.

For starters, the Western/Americana aesthetic isn’t exiting the chat this autumn, according to labels like Isabel Marant. The beloved brand revealed a unique, slouchy ankle boot on the runway, and editorial director Angela Melero is thrilled to give this unexpected silhouette a try. In a more edgy realm, Miu Miu debuted a brown buckle-heavy distressed boot. And, as fashion news writer Meguire Hennes points out, the moto look will likely be the de facto shoe among street style stars everywhere this fall (fashion maven Gigi Hadid would for sure rock these in New York).

Find more of TZR’s favorite fall boot trends below, as well as the pieces the team plans to wear with each pair.