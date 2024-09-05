(Made For Walking)
The Fall 2024 Boot Trends TZR Editors Are Stepping Out In
Make a statement.
Packing away your string bikinis and strappy sandals is always bittersweet, especially as they tend to conjure up memories of fun, carefree summer days. But instead of getting totally bummed out, keep this in mind: The upcoming chilly forecast calls for equally enticing looks, most of which typically revolve around boots. After all, there’s something so glorious about stepping outside in a fresh pair while stomping through the crunchy leaves, no? And this season, one could argue the offerings are better than ever — just ask the TZR team, who is planning their cold-weather outfits around the fall 2024 boot trends.
For starters, the Western/Americana aesthetic isn’t exiting the chat this autumn, according to labels like Isabel Marant. The beloved brand revealed a unique, slouchy ankle boot on the runway, and editorial director Angela Melero is thrilled to give this unexpected silhouette a try. In a more edgy realm, Miu Miu debuted a brown buckle-heavy distressed boot. And, as fashion news writer Meguire Hennes points out, the moto look will likely be the de facto shoe among street style stars everywhere this fall (fashion maven Gigi Hadid would for sure rock these in New York).
Find more of TZR’s favorite fall boot trends below, as well as the pieces the team plans to wear with each pair.
So Slouchy
“I’m loving the resurgence of ‘70s-inspired, slouchy suede ankle boots, championed by Isabel Marant. The designer showcased the retro footwear on her Fall/Winter 2024 runway in a fresh way, paired with floral midis and oversized suede outerwear. I’ll be following suit, adding a fringe-filled jacket, soft crossbody bag, and simple charm jewelry for an all-encompassing Americana-glam vibe. The beauty of this look and these separates is that they all will translate nicely into the spring, so I’ve got a year-round formula on my hands that won’t result in buyer’s remorse. Win-win, right?” — Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR
Horse Girl
“I just celebrated a decade living in New York City and I'm fully leaning into the city’s fashion stereotypes, including wearing head-to-toe black leather, which is exactly why this look from the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 runway caught my eye. While I'm not typically a logomaniac, the subtle “GG” embossing on the oversized blazer and top handle handbag are an elevated way to partake in the trend. Also, I'm here for the countless layering possibilities of this outfit combination — think a sheer turtleneck worn under the A-line dress and/or a pair of colorful tights. Of course, the sturdy, equestrian knee-high boots with the fashion house's signature horsebit detail grounds the entire look. Riding boots were all over the runways this season, and it’s the style I’m especially here for — cool yet practical footwear is also the cornerstone of every New Yorker’s closet.” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR
Lean Into Leather
“At first glance, these tall, thick Prada boots read on the simple side — same here. The thick, relatively flat soles, matte leather finish, and tall, knee-skimming height are pretty versatile in and of themselves, but there’s something about a hair-ruffling autumn breeze that makes me want to ensconce myself in punky fabrics. In a miniskirt, they might steal the show. In a pair of pants, though, their streamlined charm might get lost. I love the idea of styling the boots with a longer, louder bottom, with an inch or so of skin or (power-clashing?) patterned tights peeking through. An oxblood bag, one of the season’s most coveted colors, pulls out some of the red tones in this skirt, while thick white gold hoops are simply a cool-weather essential.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR
The New Victorian
“I’m guilty of flocking to black leather boots — tall, short, chunky, you name it — every fall. This time around, though, I’m challenging myself to step outside the box by leaning into a Victorian-era kind of look with this brown leather lace-up KNWLS style. To avoid appearing like I’m an extra in Bridgerton, I’d steer away from donning them alongside anything with ladylike ruffles or puff sleeves. Instead, sporty separates, like a fitted white tee and relaxed track pants (tucked into the boots, of course), will offset the regal aesthetic. And because I’m someone always decked out in jewelry, I’d round out the ensemble with various gold hoops and colorful statement necklaces.” — Kelsey Stewart, fashion writer, TZR
Extra Tall
“I am a boot girl through and through. A fun pair can elevate any outfit and will always add that chic, cool-girl vibe. After seeing this tall white Western iteration from the Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2024 show, I became completely obsessed. The knee-hitting height and heel take the more traditional, rustic cowboy boot into something that feels high-fashion and fierce. To style, I would take inspiration from the bohemian yet polished look seen on the model. This Sea vest, paired with a Nilli Lotan blouse, replicates that energy. For bottoms, I would swap out the skirt for something more edgy, like faux leather shorts. I love the way the leather offsets the more feminine pieces.” — Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG
Spot On
“Versace and leopard. Need I say more? The silhouette is so simple and classic, but the print grabs your attention and lets people know I'm a fashion girl at heart. I'd love to go bold and wear this boot with other leopard-print clothing, but I’ll most likely make the footwear the star of an otherwise classic and understated ensemble. They easily elevate a neutral mini dress and a luxe velvet longline trench coat adds a touch of drama that complements the boots nicely. You'll be able to spot me (pun intended) from miles away!” — Jennifer Yee, fashion market director, BDG
Boho Revival
“I’m so here for the boho renaissance taking over this fall, courtesy of Chemena Kamali’s debut collection for Chloé. The dreamy ruffled blouses and dresses that graced the runway were eye candy, but the standout piece was the over-the-knee boots that tied all the looks together. Reminiscent of the mid-‘00s and coming up to the mid-thigh, these boots are an outfit maker. I see myself wearing them with a wide range of outfits, from flouncy micro-minidresses to more streamlined hot pants and a billowy top. However, I'll first be leaning into a ‘70s-inspired boho style, with a silky maxi skirt that has high slits showing off the boots and a matching ruffled blouse. Savette’s clean-lined Symmetry Pochette will modernize the look with an elegant top handle. A bold, sculptural earring will also make the outfit feel more updated, adding a small pop of color all while remaining in the earth tone family.” — Rebecca Iloulian, director of newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG
Biker Babe
“Miu Miu is undeniably an atelier for the it-girls — Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski are all hardcore devotees. If there’s one territory the label excels in, it’s creating the next fashion muse-approved shoe. This season, its trendsetting shoe streak is bound to continue with its distressed brown boots. While this shorts-and-cardigan combo is certainly on my mood board for the season, I’m also down to embrace the edgy energy in a more “on the nose” type of way. Instead of eclectic grandpa-inspired bottoms, I’d choose a micro-mini leather skirt in black because brown and black are made to be worn together. I’d pair the mini with a baggy sports jersey. To complement the silver hardware on the undone boots, I’d accessorize with mismatched jewelry and maybe two different pendant earrings if I’m feeling gutsy.” — Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR