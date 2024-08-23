And just like that, everyone got their first taste of fall on Aug. 21 as temperatures dipped below 60 in some parts of the country (believe it or not, it was only 58 degrees on Wed. morning in New York). In other words, autumn may now be on your mind. For a fashion enthusiast, this means enthusiastically combing through retailers’ new arrival section, checking out the latest chilly-weather offerings. Guilty of already doing this? If so, you likely scrolled past biker boots galore. After all, if the Fall/Winter 2024 runways were any indication, the edgy look is destined to be in high demand over the next few months.

But according to Free People stylist Cindy Suzuki, you needn’t wait until autumn to start rocking the shoe. “Biker boots are the optimal late-summer style to wear right into fall,” she tells TZR. “We’ve seen them this summer paired back to everything from sporty shorts to white midi skirts, and their versatility proves they're worth the investment.” She adds that the silhouette provides just the right amount of toughness to sweet outfits, particularly styles with silver hardware or grommets for extra visual interest.

Now, back to the catwalks. Many a designer jumped on the up-and-coming trend, each opting for their own unique take. In line with its moto-themed collection, Hermès showed a lug-sole knee-high version adorned with a subtle yet noticeable buckle. Then there was Loewe’s fiery red textured iteration, a standout way to wear the look. Miu Miu, too, got in on the action, presenting a slightly grungy, especially slouchy lace-up boot with buckles all over (pictured below).

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Buckle up, baby — this fall will be all about the biker boot. Start shopping for the look now with the TZR-approved picks below.

Free People We The Free Janey Engineer Boots $498 See On Free People Not sure how to style your pair? Suzuki has an idea: “There's a cool duality in pairing tough moto boots with something flowy like a long maxi dress.” And this hardware-heavy pair from Free People is as tough as it gets.

Miu Miu Suede Boots $2,550 See On Miu Miu For a softer approach to the trend, try out a suede biker boot, such as this chic rich brown version from Miu Miu.

Alohas Rocky Black Leather Boots $390 See On Alohas With a low chunky heel, Alohas’ black leather look is ready for a Friday night out — perhaps paired with a ladylike white mini dress for a cool juxtaposition.

Loewe Campo Leather Harness Biker Boots $1,600 See On Bergdorf Goodman If you’re opting for a short silhouette, such as this Loewe style, Suzuki suggests having slouchy socks peek out of the shoe. “This offers the perfect, subtle detail to make your outfit all the more robust.”

Acne Studios Embellished Leather Knee Boots $1,250 See On Net-a-Porter These boots are made for walking ... right into your town’s coolest new bar. All eyes will be on the square-toe silhouette, which boasts a silver-tone metal O-ring and studded straps.

Paris Texas Roxy Boot $995 See On Paris Texas Featuring a chunky heel, Paris Texas’ brushed black leather Roxy Boot will give every fall outfit a little lift.

Loeffler Randall Audrey Black Tall Engineer Boot $650 See On Loeffler Randall Wear Loeffler Randall’s tall silhouette now with Bermuda shorts, and then this fall, tuck your slouchy trousers into the shoes.

Versace Texano Leather Harness Biker Boots $1,650 See On Neiman Marcus Not for the faint of heart, Versace’s Texano Leather Harness Biker Boots — which include the fashion house’s signature Medusa logo on the strap — are for those who are down to fully embrace the trend.