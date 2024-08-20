Between launching her new haircare brand, Cécred, releasing the highly anticipated Cowboy Carter album, and keeping her Instagram stocked with stellar looks, the Beyhive expected Beyoncé to maintain a low-profile for the rest of 2024. But her devoted fanbase should’ve known better — the multi-hyphenate hasn’t taken a break since her post-Lemonade hiatus in 2016. On August 20, Beyoncé’s new American whisky brand, SirDavis was born — adding yet another impressive notch to the star’s current Western-inspired belt.

Bright and early on Tuesday morning, Beyoncé confirmed her newest profession as whisky connoisseur. According to a press release, she partnered with Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of luxury goods company, LVMH to create SirDavis. This whisky was named in honor of Davis Hogue, the A-lister’s paternal great-grandfather, who was a farmer and a moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition. “I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” Beyoncé shared in a statement. The “Halo” singer believed her “love for whisky was fated” once she discovered her great-grandfather was a moonshine man, and therefore created SirDavis as his tribute. “In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category,” Beyoncé added.

In true Beyoncé fashion, the icon marked her new endeavor with an applause-worthy photoshoot. While her whisky inevitably took center stage, Beyoncé’s all-white custom combo was equally eye-catching. Beyoncé leaned into her current Americana cottagecore aesthetic in head-to-toe crocheted lace from Les Fleurs, a sustainable Parisian atelier created by María Bernad. For starters, she posed in a cutout-heavy mini dress with a whisky glass in hand. The plunging neckline was rejoined with a timeless choker neckline in lieu of a necklace. Beyoncé topped her honey blonde hair with an angelic headpiece, which covered her forehead and stretched to the middle of her back. Different variations of this timeless topper are a Les Fleurs staple — Bernad frequently creates them out of 19th and 20th century fabric. From there, Beyoncé opted for statement accessories, including shell drop earrings and lace-up heels from Black-owned brand, Brother Vellies.

Given Beyoncé is undeniably in her country era, this surprise launch came at the perfect time. A Japanese whisky enthusiast herself, she unsurprisingly had a heavy hand in creating the taste, look, and feel of the drink. Alongside Dr. Bill Lumsden, one of the world’s most awarded master distillers, the team selected the brand’s bespoke mash bill, composed of 51% rye and 49% malted barley, to act as the backbone of the liquid. Beyoncé’s understanding of Asian whisky came into play as the texture is reminiscent of Japanese whisky-making techniques, the brand shared in a statement. “The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication,” Lumsden said.

Queen Bey also lent her artistic expertise in the design of the bottle. At the center of the tall, ribbed glass is a striking black medallion adorned with a bronzed horse — a clear callout to the album covers of both Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, as well as Beyoncé’s home state of Texas. On that same note, SirDavis is also finished, blended, and bottled in Texas — Moët Hennessy’s first spirits brand developed in the USA.

Courtesy of SirDavis - Julian Dakdouk

While Beyoncé’s approval is enough to sell out the drink, the brand also anonymously submitted SirDavis to prestigious spirits competitions prior to launch, in order to validate the quality. SirDavis won Best In Class for American Whiskey from the 2023 SIP Awards, outperforming over 100 other entries in the category, the brand confirmed. The whisky also scored a Gold Medal (95 points) from the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition and a 93-point rating from the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge. All this to say? Beyoncé’s new favorite drink is definitely worth the splurge. SirDavis will drop on Beyoncé’s birthday, September 4. But, in the meantime, you can pre-order the $90 bottle below.