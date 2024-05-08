To many fashion enthusiasts, Sydney Sweeney was nearly unrecognizable on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. ICYMI, the fashion muse attended the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” fête in an edgy black bob, which looked stellar alongside her baby blue Miu Miu gown and patent leather gloves. The day after the ball, however, Sweeney proved her hair transformation was only temporary. While out and about in New York on May 7, the A-lister was easily identifiable in a deconstructed trench coat dress from London-based label, Rokh, with her signature blonde hairdo on full display.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sweeney was snapped by the paparazzi leaving her hotel in Gramercy Park dressed in the aforementioned Rokh number — an on-point selection given the 70-degree temps. The Anyone But You star gave off major easy luxury vibes with a hint of edge — the bodice of her khaki midi dress was ultra-distressed while her skirt featured the pockets and double-breasted buttons of a traditional trench coat. Sweeney upped the elevated ante by layering a frilly ivory petticoat underneath her skirt, which allowed her midi to flow gracefully in the wind as she walked. Her carry-all of the day was a white shoulder bag courtesy of celeb-favorite accessories label, AUPEN. Sweeney is the latest celeb jump on the AUPEN bandwagon this year, following in the footsteps of Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and more. The monochromatic moment continued onto Sweeney’s white peep-toe mules and her matching pedicure. Unlike her Met Gala attire, where she was frosted in extravagant diamonds from De Beers, the multi-hyphenate opted for minimal bling, and only styled Oliver Peoples gold sunglasses and simple huggie hoop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While some stars have already flown back home following the first Monday in May, it seems Sweeney plans on basking in her post-Met glow in New York for a bit longer. So, be sure to keep an eye out for more street style selections from her in the coming days. In the meantime, channel her latest look by shopping the curated edit below. Unfortunately, her white AUPEN handbag is sold-out (as are most Sweeney-approved pieces), however, the same silhouette is still available in black, brown, and red.