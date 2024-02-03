As long as I can remember, I’ve had a thing for patterned tights. I credit my mother, who dressed me in lacy white ones any chance she could get. Back then I had no say in the matter, of course, but as an adult, I’ve fully embraced the look. In my opinion, hosiery of any sort can completely upgrade your outfit. And if delicate fabrics, bold colors, and intricate designs are involved? Your style will also be transformed. My personal preference is to wear my printed or textured stockings with an ankle boot or shoe that really shows off the motif. But they will add something special when subtly peaking over the top of a knee boot, too.

My current statement tights collection includes plenty of black and nude pairs — classic seam details, polka dots, and herringbone never fail in those colors. That said, I like to incorporate some bolder hues every now and then. Falke, a German-based sock brand, has become one of my go-to sources for affordable and beautifully patterned hosiery. After scoring a robin’s egg blue stripe design (more on these below) from the label, I was excited to purchase more, but in brandy and artichoke hues.

Ahead, shop my favorite hosiery buys and the selections currently on my wishlist.