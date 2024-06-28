Emily Ratajkowski is on a roll this season. Each time she steps out for a romp around New York, the model gives an It-girl makeover to a laidback piece once reserved for off-duty outings. So far, she’s managed to pull off men’s gym shorts, low-waisted track joggers, and fire-engine red Puma sneakers alongside her signature elevated basics. And according to her latest OOTD, she’s just getting started. On June 27, Ratajkowski gave the flip flop resurgence her stamp of approval by styling a pair of chunky slip-ons with a slew of effortlessly cool summer staples.

During a mid-day stroll throughout SoHo, Ratajkowski was spotted by the paparazzi in an enviable ensemble perfect for the 70-degree weather. First, the My Body author styled a brown bralette underneath her white button-down, which she left completely undone. Then, she stayed true to her penchant for baggy bottoms with low-waisted drawstring trousers in a dark green shade. They appear to be made out of a breezy cargo fabric — a no-fuss selection for the street style icon. Instead of her tried-and-true Puma kicks, EmRata went a more beach-ready route with black flip flops from Sweden-based label, Axel Arigato. Her statement sandals (which retail for $75) featured the traditional toe thong except the platform base was rounded in a Y2K, cloud-like form. In true Ratajkowski fashion, flat gold hoop earrings and paparazzi-blocking black oval sunglasses completed her most recent look.

Now that Ratajkowski has showcased her own take on a flip flop-clad ‘fit, it’s only a matter of time before the rest of your favorite fashion muses don the beach essential. Based on Jennifer Lawrence’s recent sandal selects (she loves the The Row Egon Sandals), there’s a chance the Hunger Games alum could jump on the flip flop bandwagon next. In the meantime, if you’re feeling inspired by Ratajkowski’s flip flop ‘fit, go ahead and shop the curated edit below. And hurry, because EmRata’s exact Axel Arigato slides are still available to shop — for now, that is.