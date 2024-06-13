For a majority of Bridgerton fans, splitting the highly-anticipated Season 3 into two parts was a tragedy. However, once hardcore enthusiasts got over the initial disappointment of waiting a month for Part Two, we found the light at the end of a tunnel: Each release called for two separate world premieres, which meant not one, but two rounds of red carpet looks. The Part One premiere showcased Nicola Coughlan in custom Danielle Frankel, Simone Ashley in a bedazzled Prada gown, and burgeoning fashion muse Hannah Dodd in a peplum skirt set from Ellie Misner. And if you thought the fashion couldn’t get any better than Part One’s premiere rotation, the Bridgerton cast at the Part Two screening just proved you wrong.

On June 12, at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, every member of the ton was dressed to the nines, starting with the leading lady of Season 3, Coughlan, a.k.a. Penelope Featherington — soon-to-be Penelope Bridgerton (IYKYK). The Derry Girls star made her grand entrance at the Part Two screening in an opulent custom Rodarte gown accessorized with opera gloves and a floor-grazing veil. And then there was the Viscountess Kate Bridgerton played by Ashley, who looked undeniably ethereal in a fresh-off-the-runway sheer ensemble courtesy of Del Core. And who could forget Season 3’s diamond of the season, Dodd? The star behind Francesca Bridgerton proved her sartorial prowess by sourcing a corseted Versace Fall/Winter 2024 number embellished with Y2K-esque accents.

Given Bridgerton is an ensemble-heavy series, there are lots more stellar gowns that deserve your attention. Whether or not you’ve binged the next four episodes of the season, keep scrolling for all our favorite celebrity looks from the Bridgerton Season 3 Part Two premiere.

Nicola Coughlan

It comes as no surprise that Lady Whistledown herself set such a high standard for the rest of the evening’s A-list attendees with her attire. Coughlan stole the show in a custom blush pink sequin-embellished gown inspired by a similar design in the Rodarte Fall 2024 collection. Much like the original model, the actor leaned into the gown’s princess vibes with elbow-length opera gloves in a velvet burgundy hue. For an extra bit of drama, Coughlan attached a coordinating veil complete with a flower gown atop her blonde waves.

Simone Ashley

The star of Season 2 looked as elegant as ever in a pale pink ensemble from the Del Core Fall 2024 runway show. Her OOTN had an undressed feel as her semi-sheer maxi dress peeped a satin corset cone bra underneath. Beige Christian Louboutin pumps and Suzanne Kalan jewelry rounded out her designer selection.

Hannah Dodd

While Dodd is relatively new to the Hollywood scene (she just joined Bridgerton this season), she brings her style A-game to every star-studded soirée, including the Part Two premiere. She walked the red carpet in a sculptural mini dress from Versace Fall/Winter 2024 topped with a reflective sheen. If you recognize this silhouette, that’s because Anne Hathaway wore the same number but in red at the presentation in February.

Claudia Jessie

Jessie, a.k.a. Eloise Bridgerton, looked oh-so polished in a timeless black gown adorned with a deep collared neckline and puffy sleeves. She kept her accessories to a minimum and only opted for a chic diamond bracelet and coordinating drop earrings.

Ruth Gemmell

Before joining her Bridgerton cast mates, Gemmell got a solo shot in a violet gown which featured sleek long-sleeves and a plunging neckline — a fitting choice for Violet Bridgerton. She added diamond drop earrings for just a touch of bling.

Golda Rosheuvel

Rosheuvel channeled her character Queen Charlotte’s penchant for maximalist moments in a bright blue gown covered with a multi-color flower pattern on the bodice. Her floor-length cape gave her final ‘fit a royal flair.

Shonda Rhimes

The legendary producer of Bridgerton, Rhimes pulled out all the stops for the Part Two premiere. She posed for photographers in a lacy little black dress coupled with a semi-sheer tulle overcoat. The Scandal producer broke up her black-on-black look with creme slingback kitten heels and a coordinating handbag.

Adjoa Andoh

Andoh, who graces our screens as Lady Agatha Danbury, was one of the evening’s best-dressed guests. She paired her ruffled A-line LBD with a statement hat tilted off to the side.

Jessica Madsen

Instead of taking style cues from the show’s signature aesthetic, Madsen, a.k.a. Cressida Cowper, looked ready for summer in a halter-neck crop top and a matching sequin-embellished skirt set from Fendi Spring 2024 Couture.

Florence Hunt

Hunt was another star to style a midriff-baring summer set at the Bridgerton bash. She chose a polka-dot-covered co-ord from Miu Miu, complete with a layered V-neck tank top and a voluminous midi skirt. She let her polka-dot look grab all the worthy attention and only accessorized with Bulgari stud earrings and a coordinating ring.

Harriet Cains

Cains looked nothing like her character, Philippa Featherington, in a creme gown from Dior Spring/Summer 2024. A pair of pointy pearl-topped pumps peeked out from underneath the hem of the ruffled dress.

Emma Naomi

Naomi, or to Bridgerton fans, Mrs. Mondrich, chose a classic brown silk dress from Michael Kors Collection. The draped sleeves added a Regency Era-feel straight out of the hit show’s wardrobe.

Kathryn Drysdale

Given she plays the ton’s esteemed seamstress, Madame Delecroix, it’s no wonder she went ultra-glam with her Part Two look. Drysdale chose a bright purple gown with a sculptural bodice from Azzi & Osta, a Lebanon-based atelier.

Joanna Bobin

Bobin, who plays the conniving Lady Cowper, went a sultrier route with a corseted strapless gown with sheer panels that stretched down the skirt.