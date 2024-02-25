Every season without fail, there’s a handful of viral trends that are nearly impossible to escape on Instagram (ahem, red tights). Other emerging styles, however, have a slower burn on the way to full blown popularity. Distressed leather decidedly falls into the latter bucket. I, for one, started noticing the vintage-like treatment, reminiscent of something you might see on a biker jacket-clad Winona Ryder in the ‘90s, creep up here and there on my social media feeds last spring. And now at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024, it’s apparent the lived-in leather look is hitting a global stage, as the industry’s most influential Italian designers are putting their own stamp on the look.

The worn-in material was first spotted at the Diesel show, where it was seen in creative director Glenn Martens’ new edgy collection on everything from from a tailored jacket and matching slouchy pants to an oversized trench coat. Then, later in the afternoon, Fendi showed a full midi skirt and straight-leg trousers in brown leather. And while the heritage label’s bottoms were less battered and beaten than artfully faded, they yet still exuded a cool vintage flair (and clashed in the coolest way against pastel knitwear).

On day two (aka Prada day), the fashion house honed in on the style by way of outerwear, offering up two form-fitting leather jackets (look 43 and 44). Though they had a few minor differences, both cropped silhouettes boasted high necklines and more than a few zippers. The last sighting — at least for now — was at Versace, where rising model Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of former The Real House Wives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, took to the catwalk in buttery brown trousers. The slightly grungy low-rise bottoms were juxtaposed with a sequin-covered bodysuit in the same color palette.

Should you need a bit of guidance on how to wear this runway look in real life, the street style set has you covered. Faded and cracked leather toppers were a theme on the sidewalks in New York, and each fashion girl presented her own distinct take on the look. Influencer Anaa Saber, for example, tapped into the ongoing no-pants trend, donning her oversized coat with sheer tights underneath a black bodysuit. But if that doesn’t align with your vibe, perhaps model Vilma Sjober’s off-duty outfit will speak to you? Paired with an understated V-neck top and relaxed high-waisted trousers, her Manokhi jacket look feels just right for a Saturday afternoon farmer’s market run (once weather permits).

Though you may have your eye on a few pieces that debuted on the runway this week, you needn’t necessarily wait for the Fall 2024 collections to drop before rocking the retro-chic look. Since the rising trend is inspired by pre-loved styles, your local thrift store likely has some of-the-moment options — and for a fraction of the price, too.