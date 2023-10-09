On Oct. 9, the world woke up to some exciting fashion news — Chloé announced Chemena Kamali will take the reins as creative director. The German designer, who is succeeding Gabriela Hearst, will present her inaugural pre-fall collection for the French fashion house in January 2024 in Paris. This decision may not come as a major surprise to fashion insiders, considering Kamali, a Chloé alum, was rumored to be the luxury label’s first pick for CD.

“My heart has always been Chloé’s,” the newly appointed creative director said in a statement. “It has been since I stepped through its doors more than 20 years ago. Returning feels natural and very personal. I am extremely honored to be taking on this role and to be building on the vision that Gaby Aghion and Karl Lagerfeld defined early in the Maison’s history. I hope to capture the emotional connection and spirit of Chloé for today. I am very grateful to Riccardo Bellini, Philippe Fortunato and Johann Rupert for this opportunity and their trust.”

Indeed, the Düsseldorf native began her career at Chloé when the maison was helmed by industry superstar Phoebe Philo. From there, the creative held brief stints at Alberta Ferretti and Strenesse. In 2013, Kamali made her way back to Chloé, this time as the design director under Clare Waight Keller. Then, the Central Saint Martin’s graduate left the French fashion house in 2016 to take over as women’s ready-to-wear design director at Saint Laurent, where she’s been ever since.

As you may know, Hearst, who was Chloé’s CD for three years, just exited from the Maison after her final collection for Spring/Summer 2024 on Sept. 28. And wow, the designer truly went out with a bang. Below, TZR captured the designer busting some killer dance moves after her final show — because how else does one end a chapter with a renowned fashion house like Chloé?

As mentioned, Kamali will present her first pre-fall assortment in January, followed by her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024.