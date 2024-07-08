Marking the fourth-annual edition of his signature White Party (where the attendees wear all-white looks), billionaire e-commerce mogul Michael Rubin hosted a star-studded Fourth of July event at his beachside mansion in the Hamptons. This year, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Thee Stallion, and more were on the guest list, but one A-lister was noticeably absent from the headline-making soirée: Gigi Hadid. Instead of partying on Long Island over the holiday weekend, Hadid reserved her white-on-white sweater and skirt set for a more intimate outdoor get-together in honor of her friend’s birthday.

On July 7, Hadid’s longtime friend, Leah McCarthy posted a sneak peek of her enviable birthday celebrations on Instagram, which included delicious finger food options underneath Fourth of July fireworks, coquette-ish dining sets, and an all-white dress code for guests. Hadid stood out amongst the IG-worthy photo dump in a slew of effortlessly chic staples, starting with a loose v-neck sweater in stark white presumably from her knitwear label, Guest In Residence. The supermodel kept the monochromatic theme going with a body-hugging skirt from Devon Windsor in a slightly warmer shade of cream. Her knitted midi moment felt ultra-elevated thanks to the subtle ruffle detail at the hem. From there, Hadid stayed true to form with minimal accessories — most notably a custom charm necklace from Charleston-based jewelry label, Hart and a matching handmade pendant courtesy of Jacquie Aiche (her go-to brand for personalized bling). The fashion muse’s choice of footwear is hidden, however, she might’ve chosen chunky ivory sandals from Miu Miu, given her penchant for the atelier’s statement slip-ons.

Even though Hadid isn’t the most active on social media, you can always count on her A-list friends to deliver an off-duty pic of the star. So, be sure to keep an eye out for her next photo op. In the meantime, if you’re heading to a garden party sometime this summer, consider taking cues from Hadid’s latest OOTD via the curated edit below.