There is no denying that Daisy Edgar-Jones is the girl of the moment. Everyone either wants to be her, date her, take pictures of her, style her, or (in my case) dress like her. Major fashion houses such as Gucci, Chloé, and Schiaparelli, to name a few, have been eager to get her in one of their looks and she is obliging, making for a Twisters press tour that’s covetable to say the very least. Specifically, the actor has been most often stepping out in sexy looks with a boho twist, reviving the early aughts aesthetic in a fresh and modern way.

As a fashion editor, there’s always excitement in following a breakout star’s budding style. It also seems to serve as a subconscious refresh for my personal wardrobe. Edgar-Jones’ boho revival, which includes sheer, voluminous silhouettes, lace and ruffle detailing, and ‘70s-inspired accessories is doing just that. Luckily, finding labels and pieces to feed my new wardrobe upgrade has not been difficult as the fall/winter 2024 runways were also aligned with Edgar-Jones’ free-spirited motif, as seen in the bohemian-coded collections of Rabanne, Isabel Marant, and Chloé. So, it’s safe to say I can hit the ground running on my new style approach.

Below, I’ve curated the top five items I’m lusting after from Edgar-Jones’ wardrobe and, of course, the shopping list to match.

Clogs

Gotham/Getty Images

This quintessential ‘70s accessory is reclaiming its place on my shoe rack. The chunky wooden shoe was a staple of Chemena Kimali’s inaugural Chloé collection and it has been catching fire ever since. I’m eyeing a pair with a flatform sole and playful hardware.

Flowy Dresses

MEGA/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones’ sheer, flowy frock strikes the perfect balance of pretty and sultry. The Chloé number above is complete with billowy sleeves, cut outs, and ruffle details. Whether it be the dog days of summer or the crisp evenings of fall, the draped dress look is ideal year-round.

Fringed Handbags

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

With the return of the tote bag comes its first cousin — the hobo bag. The slouchy silhouette has been upgraded with fringe details of late from the likes of Ulla Johnson, Ferragamo, and more. An embellished carryall is always an add-to-cart for me.

Peasant Blouses

Ricky Vigil/Getty Images

If there’s anything Daisy Edgar-Jones has mastered it’s a sheer, flowy look. The ruffle-adorned peasant top is no exception. This boho blouse silhouette is as elegant as it is easy (or sexy if you add a lacy element like Jones). You can expect to see me elevating my jeans all fall with a delicate peasant blouse.

Pendant Necklaces

Gotham/Getty Images

The pendant necklace is as sophisticated as it gets. Opt for a super chunky gold version to nail Edgar-Jones’ aesthetic. The best part is you only need one statement piece and your outfit is immediately complete — and chic.