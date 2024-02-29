As the successor of Gabriela Hearst, Chloé’s former creative director, Chemena Kamali had some pretty big shoes to fill when she took the helm in October 2023. And on Feb. 29, the Düsseldorf-born designer made her debut for the French fashion house during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024. The verdict? She beautifully harkened back to Chloé’s roots with plenty of romantic, boho-looking silhouettes. “I want to honour the forward-thinking spirit that Gaby Aghion pioneered when she founded the house more than 70 years ago,” the creative said in the show notes. While all eyes were on the runway, the front row at Chloé’s show is also worth glancing at, as a bevy of celebrities were in attendance to root on Kamali from the sidelines.

Naturally, it seems every star at the show today opted for a full look from the luxury brand (literally everyone wore a pair of platform sandals or clogs). One major highlight was the legendary supermodels, including Liya Kebede, Jerry Hall, and Pat Cleveland, who graced the venue. Hall and Cleveland brought their daughters — Georgia May Jagger and Anna Cleveland — as their plus ones for the event. (The photo op of the four is a must-see.) Meanwhile, Doutzen Kroes was cast in the show, donning a flowy, ruffled maxi dress. In addition to the supermodel set, celebrities like Sienna Miller, Clémence Poésy, Kathryn Newton, and Kiernan Shipka sat front row.

Keep scrolling ahead to take a closer look at what everyone wore to Chloé’s Fall/Winter 2024 show.

Liya Kebede

The model and lemlem founder attended the show in a breezy black matching set and the aforementioned chunky sandals.

Pat Cleveland

Donning a quirky yet chic fuzzy jacket, Cleveland appeared to be having a grand time at the event.

Jerry Hall

Hall styled her timeless trench coat with a circular bag in a similar beige hue and brown leather boots.

Anna Cleveland

Cleveland’s lace number and clogs duo felt very Chloé.

Georgia May Jagger

Jagger tapped into the burgeoning cape trend with her sleek leather fur-trimmed jacket.

Sienna Miller

Miller juxtaposed her edgy leather jacket with a romantic silk skirt with a lace hemline

Clemence Poesy

Take it from Poesy: A brown leather trench coat will always be on-trend.

Kiernan Shipka

Shipka’s long olive green cardigan and matching underwear was a cozy take on the no-pants look.

Kathryn Newton

Newton opted for a ruffled lace blouse and pared-back black trousers.

Alexa Chung

Chung has been loving the sweater-as-a-scarf styling trick lately, and her latest approach to the look was so polished.