July — aka peak summer — has arrived. It’s the time of year when you’re almost always just a little bit sweaty, and functioning central air is a commodity akin to the holy grail. However, it’s also the season of doing things: going to weddings, spontaneous happy hours, jet-setting to far-away locales. Like it or not, you can’t take shelter inside all season long with your beloved A.C. unit on full blast, biding your time until temps drop. So, when your calendar mandates you venture outdoors this July, effortless outfits will ensure you exert as little energy as possible, keeping you cool, relaxed, and relatively perspiration-free.

Ahead, you’ll find 31 no-fuss ensembles that are sure to streamline your summer getting-dressed routine. Some looks lean into the uber-casual nature of summer, which makes them ideal for lazy Sundays running errands and laidback dinners after afternoons spent sunning. Others skew more toward the formal end of the style spectrum, meaning they’re worth adding to your summer going-out outfit rotation or Rolodex of potential wedding guest looks. You’ll discover an abridged breakdown of a few of summer 2022’s leading footwear trends, too. Flatform shoes and fisherman sandals, for instance, are two of the season’s front-running styles that, if you haven’t already, are absolutely worth adding to your list of summer to-buys.

Read on for easy-breezy, minimal-effort-required outfit ideas to add to your seasonal rotation. Oh, and you can shop a selection of TZR-approved pieces, too.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Voluminous Drama

Let this month be the the month you experiment with high drama in the form of 2022’s volume trend. A puff-sleeved top, perhaps even with a peplum flare, is a perfect place to start.

The Pleated White Skirt Prevails

Yes, you know all about tenniscore, the sport-inspired trend that resulted in white pleated skirts being the breakout star of summer 2021. But just because the season has come and gone doesn’t mean you have to hang your up: Keep the momentum going by wearing one throughout July.

A Post-Beach Look

There’s no need to change after a beach day. Stay in your one-piece and throw on a few key separates — a breezy white midi skirt, heeled sandals, and choice jewelry — to make the swimsuit feel more dressed up.

Orange Crush

Try one of 2022’s leading color trends, apricot, this July, as its vibrancy and mood-boosting effect are inherently summery. To start, opt for an easy midi dress in bright orange like this one on the ever-stylish Tamu McPherson.

Easy Plissé

Pull-on plissé pants are a no-fuss option for cooler days or summer evenings that minimal dressers will adore. Complete the ensemble with a matching pleated tank for a simple look that packs a polished punch.

Balletcore

Balletcore is precisely what it sounds like: A fashion trend that borrows the sartorial staples integral to the dance. Ballet flats, tutu-like skirts, girly bows — take your pick out of whatever option resonates best with your personal style and wear it this July.

Fruit Salad

Step beyond the stripes and polka dot box and go for fruity graphics this summer. Berries, citrus, melons, peaches, or nectarines — patterns depicting any type of fruit imaginable are maximalist, funky, and inherently wearable.

Trouser Shorts

If you’re someone who exclusively wears denim cut-offs during the summer, this is your sign to branch out, starting with a pair of pleated trousers shorts. Then, to add a casual edge to the professional bottoms, team them with a subversive tank top and colorful mules.

Athluxe On The Go

The key to wearing an all-athleisure look is to choose separates with elevated, intentional design details. For instance, a sporty top with front ruching makes for an intriguing option that looks a bit more put-together than a regular old activewear bra you’d throw on for morning Pilates.

A Basque Waistline

Basque waistlines, a Victorian-era silhouette that dips into a V-shape to exaggerate the wearer’s hips, is a Kendall Jenner-approved trend worthy of test-driving this summer.

Fringed Fun

Fringe, of course, will always be on trend. However, it’s worth noting that it’s especially buzzy in 2022, so if you haven’t snagged a piece with the playful trim thus far, now’s the time.

Wing It

The style signatures of the Hot Aughts are — surprise, surprise — still dominating 2022’s trend cycle. Get the early-2000s look by wearing one of the epoch’s most ubiquitous motifs: the butterfly.

Pucci Prints

If your style skews retro, a piece in a trending Pucci print — either one from the iconic Italian fashion house or courtesy of another label that pays homage — is one to boost up on your list of summer must-buys.

A Summer Scarf

Wear it as a wrap-around top or sleek hair accessory — a silk scarf is one of the more, if not the most, versatile pieces to have in your summer wardrobe.

Comfy Bustier Dress

Style insiders tapped romantic bustier-style bodices as one of summer 2022’s leading dress trends. Oh, and bonus: Many of this season’s iterations offer loose ties and barely-there structure, meaning you don’t have to uncomfortably cinch yourself into the garment.

A Netted Top

Garments made of netted fabrics are ideal for summer, not only because they’re currently trending, but because they provide natural ventilation to keep you cool. Layer a macrame-style tank over a bra top, and then finish off the look with structured trousers and strappy leather sandals.

A Touch Of Crochet

The crochet trend isn’t going anywhere for the summer — it’s just taking on playful new iterations. For instance, a crocheted bag in highly-saturated hues is a summer-ified interpretation of the knitting style.

An Elevated Coverup

If you’ll be on the beach periodically throughout July — or even just once for a quick day trip to a sandy shore — a luxe caftan that doubles as a cover-up is an investment piece to consider.

A Tonal Look

For an outfit that requires little styling effort on your part but delivers a put-together impact, rely on the effortless magic of tonal dressing. A breezy dress, platforms, sunnies, and a handbag in similar shades of one hue is a great place to start.

Distressed Denim Mini

A distressed denim skirt in a dark wash is a grunge-y alternative to sleek, true-blue iterations.

Fisherman Sandals

Not partial to flip-flops? Opt for a strappy fisherman sandal this summer instead.

A Slogan Tee

Unleash your inner 2000s-era Britney Spears by wearing a cheeky, post-ironic slogan tee. Remember the pop star’s forever iconic “Dump Him” T-shirt moment?

Match With Your Beach Bag

You can’t ever go wrong with a matchy-matchy outfit. Consider matching your beach bag to your swimsuit for an all-out beachy look.

Short-Sleeve Button-Up

Yes, you can wear a button-down outfit even on a sweltering July’s day. The trick is to opt for a short-sleeve style and, if possible, specifically one made of breathable cotton.

Ruche It Up

Calling all statement dresses: A vivid dress that boasts intricate and eye-catching ruching is a guaranteed scene-stealer.

All Eyelets On You

Nothing says summer quite like a white eyelet dresses. As for styling the frock, loafers or sporty sandals are playfully unexpected shoes to consider.

Milk Chocolate Moment

Forget a white tank; Try one in a deep, succulent brown shade. Your look will resemble decadent milk chocolate, but it won’t melt in July’s harsh rays.

Hardware On Display

Looking to level up last year’s cutout trend? A piece that shows off metallic hardware within the skin-revealing slits or holes is an inspired, steampunk-esque way of making the sultry details feel fresh.

Very Terry

Here, Bettina Looney demonstrates terry cloth isn’t solely destined to be a water-absorbing, poolside cover-up. You can team luxe kitten heels with a towel-like matching set to elevate the otherwise casual look.

Throw Your Own Comic-Con

You’ve heard of the newsprint trend (à la Carrie Bradshaw’s Dior dress from Sex and the City), but what about its more youthful sister pattern, colorful comic patterns?

A Kitschy Kitten Tee

Cat people, take note: Do nana proud this July and snag a whimsical, kitten-printed tee. Style it with bike shorts for a casual look or with a sultry mini skirt for a kitschy-meets-flirty ensemble.