Master The Tennis Outfit Trend Everyone's Wearing With This One Item

Athleisure is no longer a code word for attire you only wear to the gym, it encompasses pieces you can wear to brunch, dinners, and beyond. The category has exploded in popularity over the last several years (especially during quarantine — sweatsuit sets, anyone?) with brands like STAUD dipping its toes into the leisurewear sector. Celebrities, too, are getting in on the trend by collaborating with traditional workout brands for sportswear-themed collections. One of the most beloved partnerships to date is Reebok x Victoria Beckham. The fitness brand and designer have been working together for over a decade (since 2008!) and now they are releasing drop 5 of the Reebok x Victoria Beckham line. The new lineup is filled with trendy athleisure pieces, loungewear staples, and tennis essentials.

The new installment of the ongoing partnership is comprised of minimal, function-forward items like running shorts and seamless sports bras. In addition to these must-have pieces, the drop also includes other athleisure-adjacent pieces like cropped puffers, waterproof anoraks, and hoodies that will come in handy once fall rolls around. There is one particular piece that will likely become a crowd favorite — the tennis dress ($140). It comes with built-in shorts and a cutout on the back and sides, which provides the optimal amount of comfort and coverage.

“For this drop, I was focused on putting together a curated edit to address the performance and lifestyle needs of my community,” Beckham said in a statement. “With Reebok’s sporting expertise and the Victoria Beckham brand handwriting, we have designed an elevated yet highly functional wardrobe that can be worn all day long.”

The minimal, elegant range ticks off four summer 2021 athleisure trends in one go: cropped leggings, tennis dressing, pastel hues, and flirty cutouts. All of the pieces come in subdued shades like soft rose, deep aubergine, and chalk green, alongside your classic black and white colorways. Price wise, you can expect to pay anywhere from $80 for a seamless tank top to $300 for the anorak jacket. And for all sneakerheads out there, the range also includes the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Zig Kinetica sneaker — a reinterpretation of Reebok’s iconic Zig shoe with references to the brand’s archive styles.

Ahead, check out and shop some of TZR’s favorite on-trend pieces from the new Reebok x Victoria Beckham drop. Then, take a look at these cute, sporty, and comfy bike shorts that should totally be in your wardrobe before summer ends.

