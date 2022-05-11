Welcome To Babushka Scarf Summer — Your Hair’s Never Looked Better

Between the rise of hair clips and scrunchies, butterfly clips, and tendrils, it’s safe to say hair trends and accessories from the Y2K era are back like never before. The latest accessory social media is loving: head scarves, with patterned or solid-colored rectangle and square scarves that can be worn seemingly endless ways for a cute summer look. They work great for bad hair days, protection against wind or rain, or as an on-the-go polished style.

And again, the head scarf isn’t a new trend, as it started way before the ‘90s (and the current Y2K craze), but this summer you’ll see modern iterations on the traditional item. “Hair scarves are definitely a ‘70s vibe,” says Aquage brand ambassador and celebrity stylist Laura Polko. “But this trend coincides with the increase of people experimenting with accessories, especially those that circle back to different eras and inspirations.”

Wondering how to add the go-to accessory to your styling repertoire? Fortunately, the trend is so beloved because of the variety of looks you can create, both minimalism and intricately detailed. Lucky, TZR curated an expert-approved list of six ways to style the popular summer headpiece, according to celebrity hair stylists. From long hair, short hair, curls or waves, here are the six best ways to stay on top of the head scarf trend this summer.

Babushka Style

Worn over the head and tied under the chin is the most common way to wear the trend as far as Adam Federico, R+Co director of content, is concerned. “We’re seeing a resurgence of mid-century aesthetic,” the expert says, calling the look ‘granny chic.’ The goal is to select a scarf made of fabric (satin) that will stay on your head but not compromise on style or function. Similar to the pillowcase rule, cotton scarves tend to deplete the hair of moisture, leaving it dry and fragile, so try a silk or satin option to keep your hair frizz-free.

Ponytail Accent

According to Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites, tying off a ponytail with a long flowing scarf really gives it a summer aesthetic. Simply fix your hair in a pony, low or high, and add the scarf to the end where your elastic is for a fun twist on the classic. And remember shape is important when selecting a hair scarf. Opt for a square shape for this style for plenty of fabric to play with and wrap around your hair.

Woven Hair Scarf

Nai’vasha, celebrity curl expert and founder of Curl Queen, recommends braiding your scarf into your hairstyle for a chic woven look. To achieve the style, Polko suggests taking a thin piece of fabric and securing hair into a low pony at the nape of neck. Next, take the scarf in the center and wrap it over and under, braiding down, utilizing the scarf as the third section of the braid. Then secure with an elastic and you’re out the door.

Head(band) Scarf

“Using a hair scarf as a headband is one of the easiest ways to participate in this trend,” Polko tells TZR. To do at-home, the expert recommends taking a long, thin scarf and wrapping it top down so it’s secured to the nape of the neck. Worn with hair up, down, or in a bun, it’s the perfect look that you can do in seconds. The pro recommends applying the Aquage Dry Texture Finishing Spray first onto the root so that hair has grit and hold for the fabric to cling to and stay secure throughout the day.

Head Scarf Classic

Great for a day at the beach or an evening on the town, a classic head scarf worn all over your head is another chic way to style the versatile accessory. Start by taking a big section of fabric (larger than the size of a bandana), and fold into a diamond shape. Next, place a long end at the hairline with a pointy part in the back and secure it by tying into place. To avoid any slipping, Polko recommends working in the Aquage Spray Wax on the ends to achieve a piece-y texture while also adding security to where the bandana is positioned.

Ponytail Base

Tied around the bottom crown of a low ponytail, Federico is able to keep any elastic from showing in this hairstyle as the elastic is actually the scarf. Hair will be a bit looser with this look but it can also become more secure with a scarf ponytail that has fabric surrounding the elastic. According to Nai’vasha, the best way to secure your scarf is with stick pins as they will help avoid punctures and unnecessary folds in your scarf.

