Kendall Jenner's Favorite Hard-To-Find Jeans Are Finally Back In Stock

Breaking fashion news: Kendall Jenner’s newsprint jeans are back in stock at Reformation — and you’ll want to get your hands on a pair before they sell out again. The supermodel first wore the patterned jeans back in December 2019, prompting them to quickly sell out both in stores and online. Reformation.com lists the editorial headline-worthy bottoms at $188, which means just like Jenner’s $50 Mango sweater vest she wore last week, the newspaper jeans are yet another relatively attainable option from Jenner’s street style arsenal. And she isn’t the only one who’s an avid subscriber to the Sunday comics-inspired bottoms — fellow model and friend Kaia Gerber also loves Reformation’s newsprint jeans and wore the exact same pair in January 2020.

As for how the two models styled their respective sets of jeans? Jenner opted for a daytime, Los Angeles-casual look with a black open-back tank from Maryam Nassir Zadeh, her go-to pair of white Stan Smiths, and an ink-colored Longchamp handbag. Gerber, meanwhile, introduced a girls-night-out twist on the trusty jeans and a tee formula and went for an ensemble suited for nighttime. Back in 2020, the 19 year old paired her newspaper bottoms with a white T-shirt, a black leather trench coat, and dark heeled booties. As the two fashionistas previously displayed, the printed jeans are surprisingly versatile and make for a great option when out and about on a sunny day or when grabbing drinks with friends.

Jenner’s newsy pair of jeans from Reformation isn’t her only piece in this readable print. The 25 year old also owns a bikini from Dipped in Blue in a newspaper print and showed off her two-piece swimsuit in March of 2019. Jenner’s poolside ensemble was topped off with a glass of white wine in hand and slim rectangular shades. In another twinning style moment, Bella Hadid also owned the newsprint swimsuit and wore it throughout the summer of 2019.

The newspaper design has its roots in vintage, archival fashion. Fashion fans with an affinity for style history will recognize Elsa Schiaparelli as one of the first designers to popularize the pattern. According to Harper’s Bazaar, in 1935 the Italian couturier took press clippings about herself and integrated them into her fashion line. Another notable, news-worthy moment came in the form of newsprint blouses, jackets, and dresses during John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 2000 couture collection for Dior. And quite famously, one particular newsprint Dior dress received the Carrie Bradshaw treatment when it was featured in a season three episode of Sex and the City.

With the pattern’s notable history, it’s no surprise the newsprint jeans from Reformation have become a favorite amongst fashion it-Girls. Shop the exact patterned bottoms, as well as some other uniquely designed options, below — including a Bradshaw-like vintage Dior mini dress.

