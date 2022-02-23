After two years of rejiggered, rescheduled, and cancelled weddings, it seems as though 2022 will be the year when nuptials slowly pick up again. And while guest lists may be smaller and venues might be taking more precautions, the return of romance is palpable. If you’ve RSVP’d for a wedding or two this season, you’ll be needing a spring wedding guest dress — and designers have thoughts. “I think people are dressing up again for really formal, really intimate weddings these days — I love this; very special clothes donned for the nearest and dearest,” Rebecca Taylor Senior Creative Director Steven Cateron tells TZR. “There’s a lot of decadence to find in occasion dresses for times like this from beautifully bold colors to the longer lengths of evening gowns, now is the time to embrace the romance of dressing up.”

Cateron points to design details like a square neckline as a highlight for the season. “Our Lace Square-Neck Dress is pointelle knit in a zigzag pattern and just grazes the floor,” he notes. “A maxi knit dress like this is the perfect spring style to wear to a wedding with a chic flat sandal. It’s textured, flattering, light, and easy to wear — and, for added character, I love the matching knit hat.” Other standout moments to incorporate into your look, Fanm Mon Founder Sophia Demirtas says, are tried-and-true spring styles. “Vibrant colors, beautiful open-backs, flowy fabrics, embroidery, and pastels are all just perfect,” she says. “Oh, and florals, florals, florals! Nothing celebrates love more than flowers.”

Take a style cue from Cateron and Demirtas as well as the Spring/Summer 2022 collections, and continue ahead to shop wedding guest dresses based on the season’s most flattering and fun dress trends.

A Sweet Sleeve

From voluminous sleeves to romantic flutter iterations, drawing attention to the shoulder feels equal parts romantic and whimsical. This season, look to labels like Markarian and Autumn Adeigbo for inspiration, both illustrating the versatility of a shoulder moment. Go for satin cap sleeves or puffy floral versions — it’s always a reliably romantic silhouette.

Gathered Fabrics

Whether its ruching, smocking, or something in between there’s something enduringly elegant about gathered fabric detailing. It’s especially effective at adding an artisanal, handcrafted quality to any piece. And unsurprisingly — gathered fabric translates beautifully to a wedding guest dress.

Powdery Pastels

As Demirtas noted, pastels are a springtime favorite and these powdery hues serve as the perfect palette when you’re searching for a seasonal wedding guest dress. While saturated brights will always feel right for spring, if you’re looking for a softer tone, make it a pastel.

Square Neckline

Cottagecore has hit its stride over the last year and this romantic look also happens to crossover into wedding guest dress territory quite seamlessly — all via a square neck. These necklines innately feel nostalgic, with references to the Victorian and Renaissance eras at play as well as the bucolic feel; capture that essence with this simple yet impactful trend.

Fresh Florals

Spring dresses and florals are a ubiquitous match and a pairing you can always rely on. This season, search for an unexpected color combination or floral motif to give your style a refresh. You won’t be short on inspiration from the Spring/Summer 2022 collections, but Adam Lippes and Christopher John Rogers patterns are notable standouts.

3D Embellishment

Appliqué, high-volume ruffles, beading, bows, and beyond — a tactile texture is an easy way to take your wedding guest dress from fits the bill to the perfect find. Plus, it makes a spin around the dance floor feel all the more festive when a trail of intricately sewn fabrics and embellishments are trailing close behind.