After months of feeling uninspired by traditional gym settings, I’ve recently turned to some of the internet’s most reputable fitness gurus (shout out to Megan Roup, Cassey Ho, and Ally Love) to create an at-home routine I enjoy. The only issue? Realizing that my workout wardrobe needed an upgrade as well: I’ve been wearing the same worn-out leggings and oversized tees I’ve had since college. Luckily, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from my holy trinity trainers (aside from how to do a proper plank) it's that I’ll always feel cute and pulled together in a matching set. So, I’ve been stocking up.

If you’re also looking to align your fitness mindset and style as well, I have a few tips for going all in on co-ords. First, you must decide which aesthetic you’re channeling. For frequent attendees of ballet or Pilates classes (or just those eager to tap into some dancer off-duty vibes), consider a neutral crop top and matching 7/8-length leggings — accessorized with a bow in your hair, of course. Or, for the devoted runners reading this, perhaps you might consider a vibrant leggings and windbreaker pairing, especially if you’re staying true to your 6 a.m. runs this winter. And all you tennis fanatics? An adorable pleated mini skirt and a fitted tank are practically calling your name.

Even if you’re not tied down to a specific type of session, don’t worry, there are coordinating separates that work for just about everything. Keep reading to find 15 stand out combinations that’ll help you achieve all your physical goals and beyond, all the while looking stellar... and probably (hopefully!) a little sweaty.