15 Cute Workout Sets To Make You Feel Like That Girl At The Gym

The start of your new fitness era.

After months of feeling uninspired by traditional gym settings, I’ve recently turned to some of the internet’s most reputable fitness gurus (shout out to Megan Roup, Cassey Ho, and Ally Love) to create an at-home routine I enjoy. The only issue? Realizing that my workout wardrobe needed an upgrade as well: I’ve been wearing the same worn-out leggings and oversized tees I’ve had since college. Luckily, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from my holy trinity trainers (aside from how to do a proper plank) it's that I’ll always feel cute and pulled together in a matching set. So, I’ve been stocking up.

If you’re also looking to align your fitness mindset and style as well, I have a few tips for going all in on co-ords. First, you must decide which aesthetic you’re channeling. For frequent attendees of ballet or Pilates classes (or just those eager to tap into some dancer off-duty vibes), consider a neutral crop top and matching 7/8-length leggings — accessorized with a bow in your hair, of course. Or, for the devoted runners reading this, perhaps you might consider a vibrant leggings and windbreaker pairing, especially if you’re staying true to your 6 a.m. runs this winter. And all you tennis fanatics? An adorable pleated mini skirt and a fitted tank are practically calling your name.

Even if you’re not tied down to a specific type of session, don’t worry, there are coordinating separates that work for just about everything. Keep reading to find 15 stand out combinations that’ll help you achieve all your physical goals and beyond, all the while looking stellar... and probably (hopefully!) a little sweaty.

Beyond Yoga
SoftMark Square Neck Cropped Tank
$76
Complete with a cropped tank and high-waisted leggings, this vintage-inspired set from Beyond Yoga is sure to attract more than few compliments at your next barre class.
PE Nation
Cyber Bike Short
$109
$82
The Princess Diana look — a.k.a. bike shorts and an oversized crewneck — is always an easy way to elevate your gym style. While the icon usually went with neutral bottoms, take the outfit formula to a more vibrant level with this multicolor pair from PE Nation (and the matching bra!).
Splits 59
Robbie Airweight Bra
$82
If you're still experimenting with your workout wardrobe we recommend giving this bra and leggings duo from Splits 59 a try. Not only because they have hundreds of cute styles to choose from, but also because of the brand's "Try for Free" program, where you can wear your outfits for five days and send back anything that doesn't work at no extra cost.
Wolford
Warm-Up Top Long Sleeves
$185
$111
You might recognize Wolford as a celebrity-favorite label for undergarments galore — Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Beyoncé have all given the brand's beloved tights and bodysuits their stamp of approval. But have you ever ventured into their athleisure section? If not, amp up your exercise outfit with this long-sleeve top and high-waisted leggings set.
Live The Process
Tansy Top
$198
Heading to a girls' night out after your 6 p.m. yoga class? Opt for this navy blue matching moment — and complementary bottoms — from Live The Process. Then switch out your sneakers for kitten heels and add a classic trench coat on top and you're ready to go out for dinner.
Sweaty Betty
Athlete Seamless Half Zip Workout Tank
$58
$34
This half-zip tank — which has coordinating leggings in either full or 7/8 length — is all but destined for your next hot girl walk.
Full Court
Ball Biker Short - White
$45
There's few things more annoying than losing a ball mid tennis, golf, or pickleball match. So keep it close at all times with these biker shorts from Full Court which feature a small tension pocket to carry the ball. And on top, couple it with the matching square-neck bra.
Outdoor Voices
FrostKnit Hoodie
$118
Whether you're shopping for yourself or a fitness aficionado in your life this holiday season, this purple set (here are the bottoms!) would make a great gift for someone who's still running in 30-degree weather.
BANDIER
Aria One Shoulder Bra
$90
We all have that one go-to LBD that works no matter the occasion. Well, this black bra from BANDIER is like that, but for athleisure. And with its one-shoulder silhouette and spicy cutout (which is also featured on the matching leggings), it adds just the right amount of flair without crossing over into maximalist territory.