When she first burst onto the music scene with an outsized voice and impressive pitch control, a young Ariana Grande was routinely compared to Mariah Carey. Little did music industry professionals know, though, that the pair had more in common than once-in-a-generation singing abilities. Grande might just be the eventual successor to Carey’s Christmas throne, and she’s proving it day by day. There’s the resurgence of her bouncily festive track “Santa Tell Me”, there’s her love for all things glitter-coated and bow-wrapped, and there’s Grande’s white nails. When you think holiday manicures, it’s likely your mind goes straight to green-and-red or blue-and-silver color schemes, or perhaps even to some more overtly on-themed nail art. But as Grande so casually proved in a new video promoting her R.E.M. Beauty line, taking cues from the snowy weather is just as holiday-friendly — and frankly, even chicer.

Grande’s video clip, in which she gives an ASMR demonstration of a few products from her brand, actually happens to feature several elements that feel both so seasonal and very on brand for her distinct aesthetic — a coquette Christmas, if you will. There’s a spice-colored gingham ribbon tied around her curled ponytail and pearl-cluster hoops through her ears, but it’s the winter white nails that really seals the deal.

Like so many of Grande’s best manicures, this one is in a soft oval shape not too much longer than her fingertips. It’s also firmly within her wheelhouse color-wise, which is largely focused on neutrals. She loves shell-pinks and true nudes, but classic, white-tipped French manicures appear to be her favorite. These white nails are a continuation of that theme, looking all the brighter next to her intricate hand tattoos.

Simpler holiday beauty choices have become increasingly popular over the past few years, with many of Grande’s fellow A-listers choosing silvers, whites, and golds for their party looks. To amp up the cheer, consider shellacking some pearl powder or a sparkly top coat to simulate the look of fresh-fallen snow.

Grande’s been revisiting some of her early work lately, adding grown-up vocals to her earliest records. Speaking for everyone, here’s hoping her Christmas & Chill album is next.