Hailey Bieber’s Lunch-Date Outfit Resembled This ‘90s Princess Diana Look

Princess Diana’s iconic style persists through the decades. Thanks to the comeback of the sporty-chic ‘90s aesthetic, in particular, the royal’s bike shorts and sweatshirt looks feel as relevant as ever. Celebrities love to draw inspo from her most memorable outfits and a recent star who did so was Hailey Bieber. Bieber’s outfit resembled a Princess Diana look from the ‘90s — and once you see the similarities between the two ensembles you’ll agree they are style twins.

While stepping out to grab lunch with Justine Sky, Bieber wore a New York Jets long-sleeve tee with a pair of bike shorts. The gray bottoms peeked out from underneath her oversized top. (Princess Diana loved wearing slouchy, comfy tops with biker shorts throughout the ‘90s.) Bieber continued to follow Diana’s style lead by teaming her New Balance X Casablanca 327 kicks with a pair of pulled-up socks. To add a contemporary touch to her outfit, Bieber accessorized with an off-white Le 5 à 7 Hobo bag and SL 462 angular sunnies, both from one of her go-to designer brands: Saint Laurent. The look tapped into several 2021 trends, too, including the comeback of preppy-casual attire and the overarching affinity for lounge and athleisure items like sweats and bike shorts.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Princess Diana's Go-To '90s Look: A Roomy Pullover & Bike Shorts Combo

This was not the first time Bieber broke out a Princess Di-inspired look. Many of her everyday wardrobe staples include royal-approved pieces like chunky sneakers, oversize blazers, and bike shorts. Bieber fans will also recall the time she recreated Diana’s most famous paparazzi shots for a Vogue Paris August 2019 editorial. “Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy,” she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

If you, too, are loving this sporty laid-back outfit, there’s good news: it is super easy to recreate. All you need is your favorite lounge-worthy pullover top (the more oversized, the better) and a pair of bike shorts. For those who love Bieber’s color scheme, shop similar pieces to her outfit ahead. Then, if you’re still in the mood for royal throwback looks, take a peek at the trusty handbags Diana relied on — several of her exact styles are still available to shop.

