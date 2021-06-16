All About The Pilates Cadillac, The Workout Tool Kourtney Kardashian Can’t Get Enough Of

For fitness fanatics and workout enthusiasts, following celebrities is a great way to learn new methods for getting a sweat on. Stars have access to the best trainers, classes, and equipment in the world, so it makes perfect sense that their platforms often serve as a great place for discovery. While you’d probably expect to only find the hottest trends there, though, that’s not always the case. In fact, sometimes looking to actors and influencers for fitness inspiration can mean discovering something that often flies a little bit more under the radar — a perfect example being the celebrity-loved Pilates Cadillac.

Thanks to people like Kourtney Kardashian, Miranda Kerr, and Kate Hudson, it’s likely you’ve come across this massive machine at some point. Though not as popular as the Pilates reformer or simple mat Pilates, the Cadillac claims a following of A-listers that clearly signals it’s worth a try. But given that it’s lesser known (and its slightly scary appearance), you may be wondering what it even does — or why someone would use it over its more-in-demand counterparts in the first place.

According to experts, there are many reasons. Pilates instructor and founder of Grace Anatomy Studio, Grace Wang, says that the Cadillac resembles a four-poster bed, and features springs, bars, and even a trapeze. This makes it “extremely versatile,” she continues, because exercises can be done in so many different positions.

Wang also says that, to put it bluntly, the Cadillac is hard, and adding it to your reformer or mat routine will boost results even more quickly. “Your body weight plus the resistance of the springs is really tough and requires you to really hold your core strong so you can maintain stability throughout the workout,” she shares.

The Cadillac does differ quite a bit from mat Pilates and the reformer as well. According to celebrity Pilates trainer Amanda Kassar (of Pilates by Amanda and Core Club), the Cadillac is stationary, so it “offers more support [than the reformer] for someone recovering from an injury or someone just learning Pilates.” It’s also helpful for stretching after a long day, she continues: “The springs and straps with a combination of the stationary mat allows you to stretch properly while protecting your joints.”

The reformer, on the other hand, moves back and forth, “so someone who is new or has an injury might be overwhelmed with the moving parts,” explains Kassar. Mat Pilates is different from that in that it’s stationary like the Cadillac, which Kassar says makes it a “wonderful way to learn your body” without extra stress. That said, she still finds the mat extremely challenging. “You have to really focus on that mind-body connection to do the moves properly and to connect to the right muscles.”

If you do choose to try the celebrity-loved tool, Kassar recommends starting off with a combination of the Cadillac and mat Pilates. However, she warns against trying the machine without help — so maybe don’t go out and buy one to use alone in your house. “I always suggest having a professional assist you in the moves because it’s so intricate and you want to make sure you’re doing it properly. Between the many springs, straps, and bar, you could easily hurt yourself if you’re not using the equipment correctly.” Thus, heading to a studio or hiring a personal trainer (if you’re able to afford a machine of your own) is probably your best bet.

Whether you’re planning to create a Kardashian-inspired setup in your backyard, or just hoping to ease into the practice of Pilates, continue on to shop a few essentials to help you get started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZRs editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.