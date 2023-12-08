There’s nothing wrong with flocking to your silver sequin dresses and metallic gold midi skirts once the holidays roll around — after all, what’s the season without a little shimmer? This year, though, perhaps you’re craving something new and outside the box for your upcoming festive fêtes. If you’re nodding your head yes, turn your attention to the celebrity set. Tracee Ellis Ross, for one, made a strong argument for an all-white look accessorized with a massive red rose brooch. Or maybe a red velvet dress à la Mandy Moore is more your speed? Beyoncé has a foolproof suggestion, too — a rhinestone pinstriped gray suit. Take it from Queen Bey: The playful yet polished look has infinite styling potential.

On Dec. 7, the Grammy-winning musician shared close-ups on Instagram of her Ermanno Scervino suit — from nearly every angle — with her 319 million ardent followers. (The carousel is caption-less because, well, who needs one when you’re Beyoncé?) Featuring rhinestone pinstripes, the neutral two-piece outfit reads festive but not overly so. What’s more, the suit’s strong, structured shoulders added a sophisticated feel to the ensemble.

If you keep clicking through the carousel, you’ll see how Beyoncé accessorized the outfit. In true fashion, the style muse tossed on a medley of chunky, high-shine diamond jewelry — specifically, two statement chokers and coordinating pendant earrings — as well as equally dazzling cat-eye frames from Dior. Then, in the final pictures, the “Break My Soul” singer threw a white fuzzy Max Mara jacket and Bottega Veneta’s silver Sardine bag into the look. As for where Queen Bey was heading for the evening? One can only assume it was somewhere incredibly glamorous.

If strolling into your next holiday party drenched in larger-than-life diamonds is a bit outside your style comfort zone, not to worry: You can easily tone down the ensemble. For one, you can never go wrong with an elevated pearl necklace and simple gold hoops. Another idea? Forgo the trousers in favor of slouchy jeans for a more casual holiday outfit.

For those inspired by Beyoncé’s sparkly gray suit look, nab the selection of styles below. ‘Tis the season to pull out all the stops with your holiday ensembles.