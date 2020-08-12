There's just something about fall that makes it an ideal fashion season. Its easy breezy weather allows for a wide array of comfy yet stylish outfits like jeans, knitwear, boots, and sweatshirt, just to name a few. But just before the dipping temps arrive, a transitional period known as pre-Fall comes in — and Sarah Jessica Parker's floral maxi dress just made a strong style case for this in-between season. Simple and wearable, her latest look even dabbles in the the contentious 'cottagecore' trend, but it's the perfect boho item for this not-quite-summer-not-quite-fall timeframe.

Of late, the Sex And The City star has been working away in the two NYC stores for her namesake SJP Collection. While visiting a store front on Aug. 11, the 55-year-old wore a wildflower print maxi dress with 3/4 sleeves and a cinched waist. For chic protective measures she wore a lace face mask from Masqd (that is still in stock for $28).

The baggage she's sporting is actually a collaboration she did with Samsonite. The Carried Away Convertible entails a large rucksack with SJP personalized details and a removable clutch. As it happens, the two-piece is made for women just like SJP — always on-the-go. And, considering Carrie Bradshaw is arguably one of the world's most qualified handbag experts, the collab is a clear win. Wrapping the look up nicely are a pair of colorblock pumps from SJP's own collection — the classic Celine silhouette complements the bold print perfectly.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If you're unfamiliar with the buzzy 'cottagecore' aesthetic blossoming in fashion right now, just think of florals, frills, bib collars, and embroidery. And, as demonstrated by the actor, an airy, sleeved, floral maxi dress is a gentle way to try the countryside look on for size now in preparation for the colder months ahead. Follow Parker's lead with TZR's pick of similar dresses, below.

