Fashion is all about being experimental. While there's nothing wrong with sticking to staples that jive with your personality, trying out something new is what makes getting dressed fun. For instance, take fall's cutout trend, which strikes the perfect balance of edgy and feminine. Severe cutouts may traditionally be a no-go, but with fresh interpretations allowing for just a sliver of skin, it can appear rather elevated. And while you might think of summer as prime cutout season, the silhouette also works well in the fall.

"Cutouts have been a trend for quite a while now," New York-based label Aisling Camps tells TZR. "It's a great way to show some skin if you don't want to be too sexy. As a knitwear designer using bulkier fabrics, sometimes a design feels like it needs a slash so you can breathe." The brand's open-slashed Kora Top was pictured on Taraji P Henson for the December 2019 cover of Self Magazine. "I added cutouts to the Kora Top to help accentuate and highlight the curves of the body," the designer notes. Cutouts were also among biggest runway trends for Spring/Summer 2021. In New York Sandy Liang, Maisie Wilen (below), and Markarian all embraced the trend. And in Europe, major labels including Gabriela Hearst and Prada found creative ways to show off the style. If you need some ideas to get you started, below find 11 ways to elevate cutouts.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Workwear-Approved

Arguably, the most polished way to wear cutouts is via a blazer. If you're headed back into the office, opt for a lightweight turtleneck underneath.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: With Lace

A lace silk cutout slip is the perfect comfy, yet sleek indoor date-night look. But if you're headed outdoors, all you need to top it off is a leather jacket. The contrasting textures of silk and leather make for an eye-catching duo.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Voluminous Dress

If your style is generally more conservative, ease into the cutout trend with a voluminous puff-sleeve midi dress. Give the dress a casual vibe by throwing on a pair of white sneakers.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Cool Denim

Add a cool pair of cut out jeans into your denim rotation for fall. On days where you need some extra fabric to stay warm, layer black tights underneath. Pair with a cropped knit top and you're set.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Halter Top

Not sure where to start? Let a halter top be your entry point. (OK, it's not *technically* a cutout top, but it's pretty darn close.) Draw eyes to the neckline by adding on a flashy chunky necklace.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Cool Mini Dress

A mini dress with a cutout on the side adds intrigue to the classic wardrobe staple. Keep the look refined by adding on simple gold hoops and finish with a comfy but chic heel.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Turtle Neck Bodysuit

A cutout turtleneck is a playful piece that is an unexpected way to show a little skin. If you don't want too much to show, opt for high-waisted trousers.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Flared Dress

Try out a less intense, more elevated iteration of Julia Robert's famous cutout waist dress from Pretty Woman with A Personal Uniform's Void Dress. Balance out proportions by opting for a sleek sandal.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Double Up On Trends

Try two trends in one with a sporty cutout one-shoulder top. Couple it with a relaxed jogger and finish off with a cardigan and sneakers.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Sleek Long Sleeve Dress

A cutout dress can be a luxe evening look, just choose the style in a soft material like silk or velvet. For a fancy at-home dinner date ensemble, add a quirky element like a shell choker.

How To Elevate The Cutout Trend: Cutout Snap Top

Your search for the fall way to wear cutouts is over. Merritt Meacham's top can be styled over a slip dress (as shown above), or layered under a lightweight jacket.