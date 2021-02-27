Jill Biden Loves This Boot Brand So Much, She's Invested In 3 Different Styles

Dr. Jill Biden consistently looks regal and polished, whether she's working as an educator at Northern Virginia Community College or serving her duties as FLOTUS. Achieving this level of sophisticated style means having a solid rotation of blazers, pantsuits, heels, and boots. For the latter footwear category, Biden continuously turns to one brand in particular: Stuart Weitzman. All of Biden's favorite Stuart Weitzman boots reflect her graceful spirit while offering an elevated edge to make her First Lady capsule wardrobe the elegant collection it is.

While she's known to wear stilettos from time to time, her Jimmy Choo Love heels from Inauguration Day stood out amongst the rest, Biden traditionally opts for more sturdy footwear. As a working educator (she is the first First Lady in history to ever hold a job while in the White House role) who's always on the go, functionality takes precedent. If you take a look through her Stuart Weitzman collection, you'll quickly come to realize all pairs are neutral yet polished like her trusted pair of black Milla 60s. Her versatile boots are frequently styled with an A-line dress or a blazer and pencil skirt set. The looks are then often accompanied with several strands of her signature pearls. Ahead, you'll find every instance Biden's worn her Stuart Weitzman boots. In addition, shop her exact styles should you want to channel her look or start crafting your own timeless boot collection.

Jill Biden Wearing Stuart Weitzman: Kirstie 60 In Taupe Suede

(+) Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP via Getty Images (+) Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images INFO 1/2

Dr. Biden's taupe Kirstie boots are a reliable choice for any event as the neutral color pairs easily with other pieces in her wardrobe. She wore the earth-tone hue boot in 2020 while departing the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and again in 2021 when she surprised National Guard members with chocolate chip cookies in Washington D.C. Here, Biden styled her boots two ways: once peeking out beneath her ankle-length peacoat and then as a statement boot paired with a midi skirt and colorful scarf.

Jill Biden Wearing Stuart Weitzman: Milla 60 In Black Suede

(+) Ryan M. Kelly / AFP via Getty Images (+) Drew Angerer/Getty Images INFO 1/2

A fan of the classics, Biden's black suede pair of Milla 60mms is one of her most worn boot silhouettes from the brand. These shoes graze just below the knee, making them an ideal companion to a mid-length skirt or dress. Their dark color also makes them suitable for pairing with brighter pieces like an eggplant-colored blazer or a royal blue buttoned jacket.

Jill Biden Wearing Stuart Weitzman: 5050 Boot

(+) JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images (+) Drew Angerer/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While her collection of Stuart Weitzman boots all fall under the category of neutral staples, Biden's pair of Vote 5050 is a graphic statement that adds political flair to any look. This FLOTUS-approved pair can be styled with nearly everything — cocktail dresses, jeans, or with a knee-length purple dress, as Dr. Biden did. These boots also have a charitable spin: 100 percent of the profits go to the nonprofit group I am a voter.

