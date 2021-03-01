Forget Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog, Rihanna has officially declared spring's early arrival. In an Instagram post shared on March 1, Rihanna wore a floral Savage X Fenty lingerie set from the brand's latest drop and announced the start of "#SavageSpring" by introducing her followers to the Free Spirit Floral Collection, the newest selection of intimates from her lingerie line. To drive home the point, Rihanna reclined on a chair while wearing her lingerie in a garden. Fans can trust Rihanna to give the floral pattern her inventive touch and make the springtime print feel fresh again.

With '60s-inspired florals in vibrant hues — as seen on Rihanna in her recent snap — and an abundance of lace and frill detailing, the newest drop from the size-inclusive lingerie brand marked the official spring forward into a psychedelic garden trip. As well as the label's signature two-piece bralette and panty sets, the Free Spirit Floral Collection includes one-piece options like the Floral Mesh Teddy, the Floral Cupless Corset, and a Floral Embroidery Night Slip. For an additional twist on traditional lingerie, Rihanna also offered shoppers a floor-length sheer robe, which you can safely assume is one of the fashion and beauty mogul's standout pieces. "Robes are my new uniform. It's comfortable, flexible, and easy," Rihanna shared in a September interview with Vogue. "You're at home, no makeup, no weave. [I'm] chilling and doing what I have to do. Of course, I'll put on clothes for a Zoom meeting every now and then."

Like previous drops from Savage X Fenty, the Free Spirit Floral Collection offers a selection of sizes — ranging from 32A to 46DDD and XS to 3X — and aligns with the label's inclusive and accessible mission. The psychedelic floral collection is available to shop on savagex.com. For your convenient shopping pleasure, find select pieces from the new release to purchase below.

