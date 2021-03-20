Comfort dressing was a running theme last year and it hit its peak with the talked-about Nap Dress from lifestyle brand Hill House Home. If you were sleeping on this breezy, comfy trend in 2020, however, not to worry. For spring and summer 2021, an abundance of similar billowy dresses like the Nap Dress have cropped up for you to shop. With social distancing measures predicted to ease no earlier than July 4, you will very likely continue to work from home, which means dressing for comfort and ease in the upcoming months remain relevant. You don’t have to forgo style for practicality in this area though, as there are plenty of dress options that mix function with the season’s biggest spring trends, which you’ll see ahead.

Take Staud’s polka dot tulle dress, which hangs loose over your frame, and works for both a wedding guest look or a dress to picnic in with friends. There’s also a romantic off-the-shoulder floral mini dress from Nana Jacqueline with an elastic waistline for comfort, but is a little dressier than your average nightgown. For a dress that flows with the wind and is closer in style to the original Nap Dress, opt for Spell’s puff-sleeve pink midi dress. If you take cat naps during the day, any of the dresses below work for sleeping in, while for the anti-nappers out there, you’ll find solace in twirling about outdoors in one of the styles ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.