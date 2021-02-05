There's an unfussy footwear trend percolating amongst the celebrity set: socks with sandals. The combination is not new per se — actors, models, and other fashionistas have been wearing socks with sandals as early as 2019 — while the pairing has been a mainstay amongst athletes. Years after crossing over into the mainstream style handbook, however, the look is picking up speed yet again thanks to cozy-chic fashion becoming de rigueur in the health pandemic. Socks and sandals are now regular fixtures in street style, popping up on models such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber.

Today, the models pulling off the sporty look seem to call on an accompanying uniform consisting of a sweatshirt, a pair of leggings, and a trendy handbag. Of course, each model wears the socks with sandals look a little differently. Judging from Jenner's outing on Feb. 3, her combination included the Yeezy slides in bone with chunky white ankle socks and black leggings. Above the waist, she chose Good American's tie-dye sweatshirt and carried a canvas tote bag.

Back in 2020, Gerber's go-to sandals, on the other hand, were somewhat less aspirational. On Dec. 8, she wore a pair of $26 flip-flops from Havaianas. Meanwhile, her socks were from buzz-worthy athleisure brand Set Active and they're currently on sale for $6. The total cost to get her socks with sandals look? $32. Where Gerber saves on shoes, she balances that out with a splurge-worthy handbag — her pick of choice was a tan Celine Ava bag.

With regards to handbags, Bieber seems to fall into Gerber's camp. Bieber styled her black Bottega Veneta's Cassette bag with socks and furry sandals on Feb. 5. The brand of her slides are still a mystery, but they share a fuzzy appearance akin to UGG designs. As for the rest of her look, the model added in electric orange leggings to match her socks and stayed comfy in a gray pullover. Across the board, all three celebrities have placed their own style twists on this micro-trend. For those feeling inspired by these photos, ahead are some pieces to help you properly achieve the socks with sandals look at home or in public.

