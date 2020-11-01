Chanel's iconic 2.55 bag and Burberry's preppy puffer served as fashion's most iconic quilted pieces for decades. But recently, a new wave of the quilted fashion trend emerged, ushered in from those same luxury design houses as well as cool-girl contemporary labels such as A.W.A.K.E. Mode and Ganni. The result: quirky square-toe heels and cloud-like handbags that serve as an alternative to the sleek '90s-inspired silhouettes which dominated runways of late.

"People are quick to adapt to new versions of historically classic shapes," Brie Welch, an editorial stylist, tells TZR about the rising popularity of quilting. "Specifically in the current moment, people seem to want to soften their mood, the entire energy of the world." Like house dresses and robe coats, quilted pieces transform the comfort of home into something you can take out of your foyer too. Welch suggests that army liner jackets are a good entry into quilted outerwear. "They're ubiquitous with Americana, so [they] easily pair with denim, but also can transform into a fall layer over a cashmere turtleneck and trousers."

But, your options range far beyond a jacket. For instance, swap out your usual denim for a cool quilted trouser, or try an oversized quilted clutch that doubles as a pillow in a pinch. Need further proof of the trend's versatility? Just look to the street style from Spring/Summer 2021 fashion month. Trendsetters like Leonie Hanne and Tamu McPherson make a convincing case for the comfort of quilt.

Below, find 10 ways to wear a quilted piece (or two) this season. You'll be equal parts cozy and stylish – promise.

How To Wear A Quilted Piece: Head-To-Toe Quilt

Darrel Hunter

To recreate the comfort of home, marry a quilted sandal and jacket. Once the frigid temps make it too cold to pull off sandals, try pairing the coat with a durable quilted boot like Aquazzura’s suede quilted khaki green style.

How To Wear A Quilted Piece: Cozy Separates

A turtleneck sweater and quilted skirt are a fresh duo to try out this season. Give the look a relaxed addition with a chunky boot.

How To Wear A Quilted Piece: Stay Warm On Top

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Wear your leather short shorts this fall with a warm quilted jacket. Complete the ensemble with knee-high cowboy boots, and layer tights underneath if you're worried about your legs getting too frigid.

How To Wear The Quilted Trend: Pair With Different Textures

Winter is the perfect time to experiment with texture, so try pairing your go-to leather trousers with a plushy quilted coat. Opt for a sleek heel to ground the look.

How To Wear The Quilted Trend: Comforter-Like Coat

Found: the warmest winter jacket. You'll basically be wearing your comforter with Jil Sander's quilted Off-White Long Coat.

How To Wear A Quilted Piece: Unexpected Bottoms

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Quilted shorts add a cool element to a blazer and turtleneck combo. Finish off the look with punchy yellow accessories for even more pizzazz.

How To Wear A Quilted Piece: Color Contrast

A quilted handbag is the perfect way to ease into the trend. Have some fun with your getup by contrasting the color of your bag with your jacket, as shown above.

How To Wear A Quilted Piece: Army Green Jacket

Darrel Hunter

Like Welch notes, an army green quilted jacket is an easy way to test out the style. Make it the star of your look by opting for neutral trousers and minimal accessories.

How To Wear A Quilted Piece: Quilt On Quilt

Darrel Hunter

Instead of a seasonal all-leather ensemble, try sporting quilt on quilt. Choose a mini dress and short jacket, or bermuda shorts and a long coat.

How To Wear A Quilted Piece: Go For A Handbag

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Offset a tonal outfit with an intriguing circular quilted handbag. If you're really excited about the quilted trend, couple a bag with another quilted accessory, like a boot or bucket hat.