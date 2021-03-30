Angelina Jolie Says Ditch Your Flip-Flops For This Uncomplicated & Cute Sandal

Sometimes picking up a new basic that’s a little bit different than your usual go-to can leave you with more than a couple of new styling options. May it be a trusty T-shirt with a scalloped hemline or an A-line skirt with a slit on the side, tiny details like these level up your favorite essentials in style. If you need further proof to take the leap in switching up your basics, look no further than Angelina Jolie and her black knot slides. If there's one Hollywood legend who knows the power of a wardrobe filled with classic pieces, it's her. (For years, she has relied on closet staples like Everlane’s khaki trench coats and Tod’s leather boots.)

Unlike flip-flops, slides are a sleeker approach when it comes to summer footwear — running errands in a casual outfit of denim shorts and a white tee? Slip on a pair of slides with some chunky gold and silver jewelry for a quick, stylish fix. Want to wear a flowing maxi dress, but can't stand the idea of painful wedges? Reach for a pair of slides. They go with everything as Jolie can attest to while she was out on March 29. The star was photographed shopping with her 12-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, in Hollywood and for the outing the star wore a pair of simple black slides with a trench coat, black shirt, and black pants. As for accessories, she kept to her simple basics by wearing a black and white face mask and a gold chain crossbody Caro bag from Dior.

The knot detail on Jolie’s footwear added a flair to an otherwise plain pair of black slides. Having this subtle, cute design instantly dresses up a pair of sandals, making them ideal for both day and night wear. Unlike other slide-on shoes, like the celebrity-beloved Birkenstocks, the knot design also gives off a polished look that doesn’t take away from your outfit while still feeling elevated. Give your favorite pair of mules, wedges, and heels a break. Swap them out for the sophisticated, comfortable slide options similar to Jolie’s, below. Whether you choose to wear your own pair of knotted slides to a socially-distance backyard wedding or to a relaxing day at the beach, the summer styling options are endless.

