6 Items Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat, Including These Jeans

You may remember Katie Holmes giving rise to plush knits through her viral Khaite bra top moment (which came long before quarantine would necessitate cozy staples), but the actor-turned-fashion girl has always been a trendsetter. Going back to her Dawson's Creek days, fans have honed in on Holmes' relaxed, yet polished ensembles — most of which involve a few key pieces that never leave her person, regardless of season or occasion. These days, Holmes' capsule wardrobe is as versatile and as luxe as you'd expect.

Holmes tends to stick to a classic sensibility: a fitted white tee, relaxed jeans, and perhaps a slick trench to top it off. She also mixes luxe accessories with everyday basics. There are her timeless Chanel flap-bags (with turn-locking and quilted calfskin in tow), along with easy, low-profile tennis shoes from cult-loved footwear brand, Common Projects. Also in off-duty footwear, there's her Birkinstock Arizona sandals, which she keeps in rotation from May to September. If you're looking to try out Holmes' signature look, continue ahead for all her most-rotated pieces.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Reformation Jackie Jean

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Holmes has stepped out in the wide-leg, high-rise trouser time after time, be it midwinter or a balmy summer day. Its roomy, breathable fit is primed for year-round wear. Try with a tee and jeans for warm-weather months, and tie in transitional pieces for fall once the temperature turns.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Common Projects Original Achilles Low Sneaker

(+) Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

If you take a look at the white sneakers in every fashion girl's arsenal, Common Projects' original shoe is the one that's been around for over a decade. The ultimate blanched, no-frills tennis sneaker is Holmes' go-to when styling a pair of wide-leg trousers.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Métier London Carryall

(+) Skyler2018 / BACKGRID (+) JosiahW / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Totally defying the micro-bag trend that's been percolating for seasons, Holmes' favorite hobo style from Métier London has made dozens of appearances. While her navy style is totally sold-out, the Black calfskin make is available to pair with any ensemble. Take a cue from Holmes and style it with polished neutrals.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Birkenstock's Arizona sandals are a celeb favorite for their low-key comfort and now come in dozens of iterations from the brand (as well as similar silhouettes from other brands). Holmes' pair happens to retail for a bit more than the standard pair, boasting an inky black leather that's great for pairing with dresses or sweaters.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Prada Sunglasses

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

As everyone else rotates slender, colorful frames (think Loewe Paula's Ibiza Summer sunglasses) all season long, Holmes' It-pair is a bit more practical. She's been donning old-school cat eye sunnies from Prada forever, which can easily be styled through every season.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Chanel '19' Flap Bag

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Holmes toted one of Virginie Viard's first handbags as Creative Director of Chanel — the '19' Flap Bag in classic black, which features all the brand's signatures — antique gold, the 'CC' turn-lock, and paunchy, quilted calfskin. The style played the perfect complement to all of Holmes' blue-jean looks, including her aforementioned Ref pants.