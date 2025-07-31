As someone with far too many piercings (think four on each lobe, tragus, cartilage, rook, and more), I’ll be the first to admit that it’s not always a pleasant experience. And I’m not talking about the appointment itself — it’s the healing process that can feel never-ending. Another way to rock hoops that involves zero swelling? The pierced fashion trend, which is at its peak right now, confirms Kari Dowiak, the founder of Memorí Eyewear.

“They give a little bit of edge without the commitment,” Dowiak says about pierced clothing and accessories. The Miami-based entrepreneur designed pierced hexagon-shaped sunglasses in December 2024, and hasn’t been able to keep them in stock since (they’re currently sold out, but will be back soon). “It all started because I can’t wear normal earrings, so I tried to do something different with the glasses,” she explains. “Before this, I had never seen pierced sunglasses; then once I started piercing mine, I started seeing the trend everywhere.”

However, to be clear, this isn’t the first time the industry has played around with pierced items. I still recall waiting in line for a Collina Strada sample sale in 2016, desperate to find its faux nipple pierced tee. (Spoiler: I got my hands on one.) Other brands like LPD, & Other Stories, and Topshop were honing in on the clothing trend, too. That same year, JW Anderson’s pierced top-handle bags became a coveted item on the streets.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Tory Burch is partly responsible for bringing the look back into the spotlight, having debuted its pierced mules on the Spring/Summer 2024 runway. Then, for its Spring/Summer 2025 show, the label kept the trend alive by way of its bags with large hoops (seen above). That same season, Rabanne unveiled a pierced dress and matching handbag. Not all contemporary brands have caught on to the look, but with fashion’s trickle-down theory (meaning, trends start on the runway before going mainstream), that won’t be the case for much longer. As for why the pierced look is suddenly reigning? Erin Webb, the founder of Déhanche, a cult-favorite belt brand that offers pierced silhouettes, believes there is more to the trend than just purely aesthetics. “The rise in pierced accessories reflects something deeper in the collective mood,” she explains. “To me, this pull isn’t about drawing attention, it’s about pushing back and reclaiming power through presence.” No, it’s not uncommon for women to send messages through clothing — 2025’s menswear trend is another example, as suiting can convey a sense of control. As it happens, Webb’s pierced “Revenge” belt is a nod to Princess Diana’s iconic dress, which the late royal famously wore the same night her husband Prince Charles confessed about his affair on national television. “I design for the female gaze, and that moment wasn’t about looking sexy for someone else,” she says. “It was a refusal of the system she broke free from, expressed not through words, but through presence and style.” Should the trend pique your interest, check out 10 pierced products, below.

Déhanche Revenge $500 See On Déhanche “It makes a slight sound — there is nothing quiet about it aesthetically,” Webb says about its Revenge belt, adding that clients have told her it makes them feel stronger and more defined.

Rabanne White Tank Top With Signature Piercing $290 See On Rabanne Dip your toes into the trend with Rabanne’s pierced white tank top. It’s subtle yet still exudes a cool girl vibe.

Lado Bokuchava Pierced Ballerina $740 $370 See On Lado Bokuchava Another leader in the pierced fashion trend, Lado Bokuchava designed an edgy take on feminine ballet flats with its silver hoop-covered style.

Tory Burch Pierced Leather Shoulder Bag $1,050 See On Neiman Marcus Fashion girls are going wild for Tory Burch’s aforementioned pierced bag, and it’s easy to see why.

Mugler Embellished Cotton-Blend Bodysuit $400 See On Mytheresa Almost a decade after snagging my beloved Collina Strada tee, I’m seeing nipple pierced tops pop up again. Pair the piece with cheeky denim shorts for a made-you-look outfit.

Prada Leather Miniskirt With Metal Rings $12,500 See On Prada Leave it to Miuccia Prada to dream up this attention-commanding metal ring skirt, which hails from its Spring/Summer 2025 line.

Aslan World Pierced Chainmaille Bag $778 See On Aslan World With various types of piercing embellishments, Aslan World’s chainmail bag will edge up every outfit.

Dezi Cuffed $95 See On Dezi A pair of pierced sunnies is a great entry point into the trend, as they’re not too flashy.

Balenciaga Pierced Round Sweatshirt $1,790 See On Balenciaga Why wear a regular sweatshirt when you can sport a pierced look? This Balenciaga version will instantly upgrade your everyday style. (A more affordable option: Find an old pullover in your closet and order some hoops online.)