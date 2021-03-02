It's one thing to see a trend walk down the runway on a model — fitted and styled to perfection. But reworking a tricky one for your real, everyday errands and Netflix life is a different story. But, just because the way to wear one of Spring 2021's trickiest trends — say cutouts or platform heels — isn't inherently obvious doesn't mean it can't be done. In fact, there's a certain pride that comes with going outside of your comfort zone and figuring out how to make what's currently in stores work for you.

For a little inspiration to get you started, TZR's editors each chose one of their favorite tricky trends from the spring season and broke down three simple ways to make each one feel right at home with their usual uniforms. Drawing on runways from each major fashion city — Prada, The Row, and Bottega Veneta to highlight a few favorites — these are the trends that may seem intimidatingly cool, but are really a breeze. Alongside shopping picks for each, you'll find simple tricks that we often rely on when testing out a new way of dressing. This might mean styling a trendy piece with staples in the same color family, balancing out silhouettes, or simply using an alter ego as a confidence-boosting outfit muse. No matter your method for diving into the trends, get a head start below.

The Spring 2021 Trend: Cutouts

"As twisted and complicated as this sheer top may look, the simple trick to pulling it off is in the layers — style a form-fitting bodysuit underneath it and have fun with pops of color to peek through. Staying within the same color family keeps this look polished." — Kathy Lee, Editor In Chief

"The great thing about the cutout trend is that it can be as subtle or as obvious as you choose. The pale yellow Anna October open-back dress can be worn with an oversized sweater draped diagonally across the back and tied at the chest — just add a pair of flats and a slouchy bag for an easy, weekend look." — Kathy Lee

"The highly coveted Prada cutout sweater is a versatile layer you can pair under (or over) practically anything, from a sleeveless dress to a crisp cotton t-shirt (as seen here). It's a bit grunge and gives an edge to even the primmest of looks. It will definitely be a go-to if you're so lucky to snatch one of the most notable pieces from Raf Simon's first collection as co-creative director." — Kathy Lee

The Spring 2021 Trend: Platforms

"Perfect for when the weather starts to warm up, a floaty, feminine mini dress and sky-high platforms feel very spring. I love these hand-woven raffia sandals by Brother Vellies. They give this look a fun '70s vibe." — Angela Melero, Executive Editor

"The key to toning down the extremity of platforms is balancing them out a bit. A structured blazer on top counteracts the chunkiness of the platform. And, when paired with relaxed denim and a fun tee, makes the otherwise over-the-top shoe feel playful and approachable for everyday wear." — Angela Melero

"I'm very into a chunky brogue, especially one that leans on the more untraditional side, like this style by Stella McCartney. For days I want to dress up a bit for work, I go for a throwback '90s look, complete with a tailored pencil skirt and roomy knit top. Again, the key to making a platform work for every day is finding the silhouette balance." — Angela Melero

The Spring 2021 Trend: Wide Trousers

"I've found myself making any excuse to dress up these days, and I love the idea of styling a pair of cool cutout trousers with a stringy top to match for a night out. Black on black always looks effortless but with the addition of bright accessories, the outfit feels especially celebratory. Now, to find myself the right occasion." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

"Trousers may not call to mind relaxed days running errands, but I'm here to prove that they can be casual, and in fact — a worthy replacement to denim or sweats. The key is choosing a relaxed fit in a playful color, and then keeping the rest of the ensemble casual. My take: a fitted tee, slip-on mules, a knitted hat, and of course, no daytime look is complete without a cool pair of sunglasses." — Aemilia Madden

"Now for an unstuffy take on business-wear — I give you the all-important white trouser look. The addition of a striped button-down befits your basic work wardrobe, but here's where things get a little funky... Swap overly formal footwear for something unexpected like a chunky running sneaker. Trust me, I swear it will look good. A colorful tote and rainbow tennis bracelets are subtly playful ways to add personality without the danger of appearing too casual." — Aemilia Madden

The Spring 2021 Trend: Bra Top

"Ideally, when first test driving this whole bra trend, I'd select a top that offers slightly more coverage like this option from Endless Rose. I've always been a fan of high-waisted pants, which coincidentally works well with a bra because it provides less real estate for your skin to burn underneath the sun should you have forgotten to put on sunscreen. Gold earrings, minimalist thong sandals, and a neutral-colored bamboo handle bag add subtle finishing touches to the outfit while letting the amazing print on the Fe Noel pants shine." — Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News Editor

"Pairing a bralette under a blazer is a foolproof way to wear the trend, especially if you're a little shy about how much skin you want to show. For this outfit, I'm drawing on inspiration from Kaia Gerber's look in Celine's Spring/Summer 2021 collection and Hailey Bieber's blazer-plus-bra combinations. My kryptonite is small bags, and right now I'm loving Dior's Mini Book Tote in this gorgeous floral embroidered design as the finishing accessory for the look." — Marina Liao

"For an outfit I can get away with wearing on Zoom calls, I would layer a bra on top of a shirt or dress like this one from Altuzarra. Since the print on the dress is loud, I'd balance that out with a simple pair of sandals, green stud earrings, and a nondescript crossbody bag. Now, where are the street style photographers? I'm ready for my close-up." — Marina Liao