Everyone loves functional, easy-to-wear pieces like a pair of perfectly lived-in blue jeans or that comfort-forward dress you can take naps in. When it comes to accessories, this year saw the rise of elevated house slippers as a must-have comfy shoe. As far as handbags go, the crossbody bag remains a classic that provides optimal comfort thanks to its hands-free carry experience. If you’re in the market for a new bag that can be both trendy and practical, consider the 19 best crossbody bags, ahead, to be worthy closet additions. Plus, if you ever need to carry more than one bag (e.g. when you’re going to the gym or hauling grocery bags back home), an unfussy crossbody bag can truly become a lifesaver.

While the options are abundant, there are certain styles that are especially popular right now with celebrities and fashion girls. For example, micro crossbody bags like Jisoo’s Lady Dior are everywhere while wide camera strap style bags are about to spike in popularity this coming fall. Before you start shopping, take a look at other celeb-approved crossbody bag styles like Katie Holmes’ Chloé Daria bag, or Jennifer Aniston’s and Emma Stone’s puffy Coussin bag from Louis Vuitton, for additional inspo. Angelina Jolie is another star you can look to for styling ideas, as the actor owns several elegant crossbody options in her go-to rotation of handbags.

It’s worth noting, too, that crossbody bags aren’t mundane, everyday accessories. Below, you’ll find some cool options like a metallic snakeskin mini from Brandon Blackwood or the quirky baseball cap bag from JW Anderson. Scroll on to check out and shop some of TZR’s favorite crossbody bags that will be a worthy wardrobe investment.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.