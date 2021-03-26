Prada’s Latest Campaign Stressed The Importance Of Ocean Preservation

Back in 2019, Prada revamped its signature nylon bag offerings by introducing an environmentally-conscious range called Re-Nylon. The bags were made from nylon waste via ECONYL regenerated nylon yarn. Production was just one area that the luxury retailer wanted to tackle in its eco-friendly mission. The other part was education through the Prada x UNESCO for the Sea Beyond sustainability campaign. (UNESCO stands for The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.) Today marked the completion of the two’s educational program that initially kicked off in October 2020.

The program was conceived as an exploratory project for high schools all around the world to raise awareness on ocean preservation. In participating in this awareness campaign, every school received a Sea Beyond toolkit consisting of educational and creative materials that would enable students to play an active role in furthering the global ocean sustainability movement. Students from all over the world — Portugal, Germany, Mexico, France, China, the U.S., and several other countries — were then tasked with developing awareness campaigns that focused on ocean preservation.

In supporting this initiative, Prada wanted to highlight the importance of environmental responsibility and mindful production practices. As expressed by Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility Lorenzo Bertelli, the goal here was to encourage the new generation to think deeply about the future of the planet and how to build a business that is both financially and environmentally sustainable. “For us, everything has started from bringing in Re-Nylon — the regenerated nylon that we use to make our products and to convert the material of an iconic product that we have into a sustainable material,’’ said Bertelli at the Prada Sea Beyond Award Ceremony.

During the event, the contest winner was announced: the Portuguese school Agrupamento de Escolas de Vialonga located in Lisbon. The school ended up winning the prize of €5,000 that will be invested into educational materials and received a king-sized spool of recycled nylon yarn as their trophy. The students’ winning project was a short cartoon titled “Redes circulares: Cerco ao plástico no mar” (“Circular nets: a sea of plastic”), which showed how plastic endangers the ocean’s ecosystems and shared advice for how to collect plastic waste for upcycling opportunities. Prada and UNESCO will both share the top three campaigns on their social channels and websites, www.pradagroup.com and www.ioc.unesco.org respectively.

