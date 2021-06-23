This Is The Most Romantic Wedding Guest Dress For Summer

After emerging as one of the major fashion trends for Spring 2021, trusty florals continue to dominate summer attire. If you were itching to refresh your wardrobe with some new iterations of this timeless print, there’s one brand in particular that will fulfill your style desires. Los Angeles-based label DÔEN just released its Summer 1 Collection and it’s filled with dreamy, breezy everyday summer staples. The 41-piece drop was designed for fans in anticipation of summer parties and travel adventures.

The garments follow the same cottagecore aesthetic that can be traced back to its previous collections — think whimsical, nap-friendly gowns, sweet scallop ruffles, romantic puff sleeves, and pajama-style matching sets. Those who love Hill House Home’s Nap Dresses will quickly spot, and fall in love with DÔEN’s comfy and cute Sora frock. (It’s available in a new blue gingham print this season.) In addition to dresses and tops, the Summer 1 Collection also includes shoes like metallic kitten heels and a few face masks. As far as pricing goes, you can expect to pay anywhere from $88 for a pair of billowy shorts to $598 for a maxi length silk dress. (It would be perfect for weddings.)

(+) Courtesy of DÔEN (+) Courtesy of DÔEN INFO 1/2

This season, the brand also partnered with a woman co-owned block printing facility in India to produce the new Solstice Canyon Blossoms flower print for its Jo and Ischia dresses. (The brand prides itself in working with women-owned or co-owned manufacturers and continues to strive to eliminate the gender gap at every point in its supply chain.) As far as spotting DÔEN pieces on your favorite celebrities, you might see Emma Roberts in some of the label’s newest items. She wore the romantic label all throughout her pregnancy in 2020 and donned a spring-appropriate number on Instagram earlier this year.

Shop some easy-to-wear pieces from DÔEN’s newest summer collection, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.