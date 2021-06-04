This Is Angelina Jolie’s All-Time Favorite Handbag

Fans who are familiar with Angelina Jolie’s off-duty looks know her style is a testament to making minimalism feel like a statement in and of itself. When she’s not breaking the internet with her jaw-dropping red carpet looks, Jolie tends to gravitate towards pieces that are glamorous yet basic. For prime examples of her penchant for the classics, look to her many pairs of dramatically oversized sunnies or her ever-growing collection of sleek trench coats. Jolie’s wardrobe staples — she has a preference for neutral color palettes and high-end designers — encompass a meticulous selection of only the best. And, her everyday outfits are surprisingly easy to recreate.

Jolie’s style embodies minimalist fashion to its core. The actor and human rights activist keeps a notoriously powerful yet tightly edited closet. “I invest in quality pieces and then just wear them to death,” she said in a February 2021 British Vogue interview. “Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse, I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things,” she said. The key takeaway here? In order to truly replicate Jolie’s style, you’ll want to invest in timeless pieces. Think her nude Chloé ballet flats or her sleek Celine Clasp Bag, as opposed to buying heavily on-trend pieces that phase out once the fad dissipates.

Ahead, TZR rounded up five of her most worn outfits and her most treasured pieces. You’ll even find a few of her exact items available to shop, below.

Angelina Jolie’s Wardrobe Staples: Trench Coats

Arguably one of the more iconic garments in her capsule wardrobe, the actor loves the sleek look a trench coat provides. Occasionally, she’ll opt for a trench in a dark color like navy or black, but typically Jolie chooses a coat in the style’s signature beige shade. For a high-end option, try Lemaire’s belted coat in the light blonde color. Or, if you’re hoping for a more budget-friendly outerwear, Everlane’s Drape Trench is a classic style with an accessible price tag.

Angelina Jolie’s Wardrobe Staples: Black Pumps

When adhering to a dressier vibe, Jolie tends to finish off her outfits with a pair of polished black heels. The footwear is perpetually en vogue and endlessly versatile, as black heels work for any styling combination. A safe bet would always be to opt for Jolie’s go-to look: a head-to-toe, all-black ensemble.

Angelina Jolie’s Wardrobe Staples: Oversized Sunglasses

Oversized sunglasses have earned their place on the list of iconic items throughout fashion history. Style icons such as Audrey Hepburn, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen all have worn this style. The bold accessory is also perfect for shielding a celebrity’s eyes from the flashing paparazzi cameras. As for Jolie’s personal preference for the dramatic shades, her go-to pairs range from traditional brown tortoiseshell designs to noir-colored styles.

Angelina Jolie’s Wardrobe Staples: Luxe Slides & Flats

When she’s not putting her luxe twist on the house slipper trend with knotted slides, the mom of six opts for another footwear classic: ballet flats. She’s seemingly partial to her nude pair of scalloped flats from Chloé, which you can find below on Saks Fifth Avenue. Style your ballet-inspired shoes with another one of her staples, the aforementioned trench coat, and a lightweight sundress. As for what to wear with your Jolie-inspired black slides, try a jumpsuit with a breezy palazzo pants.

Angelina Jolie’s Wardrobe Staples: A Statement Designer Bag

One of Jolie’s most-worn accessories is a designer bag. Sometimes she’ll grab a large tote for the oversized effect, whereas other times she’ll rely on a sleek crossbody like her Dior Caro bag. Jolie’s such a fan of luxury bags that British Vogue once did a deep dive into what she carries inside her beloved Celine Clasp Bag. Shop a few of her signature purses, below.