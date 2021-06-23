Angelina Jolie Wore This Classic Dress Out To Dinner With Her Kids

Dress trends are constantly making a comeback — think puff shoulders, contemporary tunics, or cowl neck slips. There are some styles, however, that remain timeless and never fade from the fashion discourse. If you’re thinking wrap dresses, you’re right. They were first designed in the 1930s by Italian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli and more recently reinvented by Diane Von Furstenberg. Given that the silhouette flatters all body types and there are so many iterations out there, almost everyone owns a wrap dress, including Angelina Jolie.

On June 22, after returning home from West Africa, Jolie went out to dinner with her son Pax and daughter Zahara. For the outing with her kids, she dressed up in a silky white knee-length wrap dress that featured a sparkly belt around the waist. It draped elegantly on her frame and struck a more dressy tone compared to your usual cotton floral wrap dresses. She paired the timeless piece with an equally as reliable shoe: nude heels. The pumps, of course, worked for any occasion, whether it be for dinner or the red carpet, and paired well with her dress. The ensemble, overall, was quintessential Jolie as the actor is known for sticking to pieces she can wear again and again.

RACHPOOT/BACKGRID

For those wondering what other classic pieces Jolie keeps in her wardrobe, they include her everyday Celine handbag and Everlane trench coat. “I invest in quality pieces and then just wear them to death,” she said in a February 2021 British Vogue interview. “Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse, I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things.” The actor is on to something in sticking with the classics as this dinner outfit can be reworn and repurposed for other occasions, too, like brunch with friends or even for dates. Although her exact pieces have yet to be identified, you can shop similar items to her’s, below, to recreate your own timeless going-out ensemble.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.