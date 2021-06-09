Sophie Turner Just Wore Summer’s Most Popular Pair Of Shorts

This summer’s already shaping up to be blazing hot, and everyone is on the search for breathable, lightweight pieces to survive the heat in. Sophie Turner is no different and recently proved that one can enjoy the rising temperatures while looking fashionable and comfortable. The style maven is known to always bring an elevated aesthetic to her casual everyday outfits. However, instead of wearing a two-piece pajama set this time around, Turner wore a pair of Bermuda lounge shorts that looked both comfy and luxurious.

On June 9, Turner posted an outfit photo to Instagram. She wore a pair of blue wool-cashmere bottoms from Louis Vuitton (one of her go-to designer brands) with a striped bikini top and a buttoned shirt. All the pieces fell into the same wheelhouse of color: soft oceanic blues. The star of her look, however, was most definitely her luxe Vuittamins Sporty Bermuda Shorts. It gave off that casual “I just rolled out of bed to hang by the pool,” vibe. However, the bottoms can easily be dressed up to wear out to dinner — say, with a pair of dad sandals? The shorts are part of Louis Vuitton’s Vuittamins Pre-Fall 2021 collection, which is filled with endless colorful and playful pieces like this pink and purple monogram skirt.

Not only did Turner get her hands on one of the most sought-after shorts for summer (her exact piece is currently sold out), but she also tapped into the rising Bermuda shorts trend. Instead of opting for a rigid denim style or a breezy linen piece, however, the star preferred her athleisure designer pair. The summer staple can be dressed up or down with a simple white T-shirt or with a silky crop top. If you go with the latter, make sure to style with a pair of leather bottoms like Nanushka’s Tazu Vegan-Leather Bermuda Shorts for a fancy evening look.

Although Turner’s blue Louis Vuitton bottoms are sold out, there is a similar pink option available to shop. In addition, many retailers are offering the style for summer, so if you’re looking for more colors, scroll ahead.

