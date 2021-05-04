Every now and then, a fashion item becomes so ubiquitous it seems every single celebrity has one. No accessory better represents this on-trend phenomenon than Louis Vuitton’s puffy, logomania-inspired Coussin crossbody bag. Fashion influencers continue to document their love for the piece on Instagram (Chiara Ferragni takes her Kelly green LV purse with her everywhere) and you can frequently find the quilted Coussin style in Jennifer Aniston’s street style outfits. Now, fellow actor Emma Stone has joined the Louis Vuitton Coussin crossbody bag fan club and borrowed an infallible styling combo from Aniston, too, to show off the trending accessory.

On May 3, Stone stepped out in Pacific Palisades for the first time since giving birth to her first child in mid-March 2021. For the fashion components of her re-emergent look, Stone kept it uncomplicated and casual in baggy jeans and a dark tee. The actor chose to cuff her pair of light-wash denim and threw on a pair of unfussy woven slides, much like Angelina Jolie’s recent black knot sandals, for her weekend look. As for the rest of Stone’s outfit, save for her forever-trending designer handbag, her accessories were relatively pared back. The new mom coordinated with the chain link strap of her crossbody bag by wearing two, layered golden chain necklaces. Lastly, Stone completed her ensemble with a pair of rounded tortoiseshell sunglasses from Ray-Ban.

Emma Stone Wearing Louis Vuitton’s Coussin Bag

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Due to her outfit’s simplicity, Stone’s statement LV Coussin purse added some extra eye-catching oomph to her outfit. Aniston also employed a similar low-key styling method when she took her own Coussin bag for a spin. (She wore medium-wash blue jeans and a gray sweater with her designer crossbody bag back in March 2021). By pairing the bold bag with items as reliably effortless as jeans and a simple blouse, the ultimate It bag can truly live out its moment of scene-stealing, fashion glory. Plus, an uncomplicated, minimalist outfit gives the purse’s slightly oversized silhouette and quilted design — both of which happen to be 2021’s top bag trends — opportunities to really shine.

Jennifer Aniston Wearing Louis Vuitton’s Coussin Bag

GAMR/BACKGRID

The luxury bag is such a highly sought-after piece that it’s unfortunately sold out on the Louis Vuitton website. But, luckily for those who’ve become inspired by Stone’s Coussin-centric look, the item frequently pops up on luxury consignment retailers. You’ll find the puffy bag in a black colorway listed on Vestiaire Collective, below. Dupes for the other elements of Stone’s look — like Paper Project’s breathable black crewneck T-shirt — are also available to shop if you plan to use the Stone and Aniston-approved, simple outfit styling formula.