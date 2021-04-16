Angelina Jolie Found The Best Crossbody Bag To Wear When Running Errands

When it comes to handbags, there is one for every affair. You have your large work tote that can fit a laptop and gym clothes (back when you went into the office, that is). There’s the cute clutch you bring to weddings. And there’s the woven raffia satchel for beach vacations. As much as you might like having a bag for every occasion, however, you always need at least one neutral option that works with any outfit. If you're drawing blanks on the ideal goes-with-everything accessory, look to Angelina Jolie's beige Dior Caro crossbody bag for inspiration.

On April 15, the actress was spotted shopping with 12-year-old daughter Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt at a flower shop in Los Angeles neighborhood Los Feliz. Jolie kept to a monochromatic look of a long black blazer and a black maxi dress for the outing. As for accessories, she kept it minimal with a face mask and a pair of knotted slides from Saint Laurent. On her shoulder sat a gold chain crossbody bag from Dior. The versatile color worked with her all-black ensemble, but could just as easily pair well with a printed top or colorblock dress. Being that it was Dior, the designer accessory also made Jolie’s casual outfit feel a little more more luxe.

It’s only appropriate Jolie would find, and own, a matches-with-everything bag as her closet is full of classic staples. For instance, take her Everlane khaki trench coats and Tod’s leather boots — timeless essentials she never has to worry about donating because they’re not “cool” anymore. Luckily for fans, Jolie’s exact bag is still available to shop.

Investing in her exact one, or shopping for similar options, can offer a variety of outfit styling opportunities. Pair yours with a flowing nap dress number for outdoor picnics or swap the dress for jeans and your favorite top. Those bright patterned pants and skirts sitting in your wardrobe can still be the star of the show in your look, too, thanks to the beige bag’s ability to blend in with any ensemble. If you're craving more designer handbag content, check out the new ones for Spring/Summer 2021.

