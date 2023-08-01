There are pros and cons to August. While the high temps have people whipping out their portable fans and wishing for cooler weather, it’s also a period for summer vacations and general relaxation. With this month being big for last-minute weekend trips, music festivals, and days spent at the beach, you likely want to serve up some memorable looks as you head off to each activity. In order to make getting dressed feel as seamless as possible (less time spent in front of your closet = more time spent outdoors), TZR compiled 31 outfit ideas for August so you have one less task to worry about in the mornings.

For those headed off to adventures abroad and want to pack light, bring items you can mix and match with. Draw inspo from influencer Steffi Lynn Tsai, whose two-piece gold silky set makes for the perfect one-and-done outfit. The top and skirt, separately, can also be styled with other pieces thereby pulling double duty in your wardrobe. As for those hitting up Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour this summer — match the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” vibes by copying fashion designer Lisa Folawiyo's silver metallic look. Though if you’re more of a Swiftie, we suggest you opt for a sequin moment à la stylist Bettina Looney.

Whatever you’re up to for the rest of this season, we have an outfit ready for you — scroll ahead to see.

Bottoms Up

A knee-length skirt is the perfect option to carry you from late summer into fall, when the temps become cooler and you need a little bit more coverage.

Gone Parachuting

Not everyone is into wearing shorts, so if lightweight pants are your calling, opt for a parachute style you can dress up or down.

Throwback Thursday

For a bit of 2000s sartorial nostalgia, slip on a “J’Adore Dior” top. To fully commit to the look, don’t forget to wear a denim miniskirt and perhaps some cork heel wedges.

Sport Meets Prep

Denim bottoms can sometimes feel stiff and uncomfortable to wear in the heat, so go for easy breezy running shorts instead. This season, influencers have rocked this piece with everything, from a white cami to unexpected preppy heels.

InVESTment Piece

August weather makes it impossible to wear a jacket, but if you like to layer don’t worry as the denim vest serves this purpose. It can be worn over a bandeau top, t-shirt, a bodysuit, a bikini — you name it.

Strap Free

A strapless silhouette will help you avoid any uneven shoulder tan lines from your tops for the rest of summer.

Block The Rays

Shield your face from the UV rays with an oversized straw hat that has structure to it, so it’s not just flopping around as you walk.

Cover It Up

A crochet cover-up will provide coverage, but not fully hide your stunning swimsuit from the crowd.

Rise & Shine

Whether you’re a Swiftie going to the Era’s Tour or you simply want to add some sparkle to your everyday looks, sequins provide that desired shine.

These Boots Made For Walking

No need to save your knee-high boots for the fall, as fashion girls everywhere prove this footwear can work for summer in a myriad of ways.

Surprise Denim

For an unexpected way to wear denim in hot weather, work this look in via your accessories.

Playful Jewelry

Pendant chord necklaces are a surefire way to inject some ‘90s-inspired energy into your outfits.

Everything’s Going Swimmingly

Trade in a plain bikini bottom for one with ruffles, embellishments, or other more eye-catching details.

Mad For Plaid

This pattern, while it has an autumnal feel to it, can easily be worn in August with the right styling. Rock with a T-shirt, socks, and loafers for a Hailey Bieber-inspired outfit, or with a crop top and platform sandals.

Two-In-One

Rosette details and ballet flats are popular trends this year, so master them in one go via these ballet flats.

Cowboy Barbie

Ahead of your Barbie viewing, dress the part in something pink. To keep comfortable in the theater, look for billowy styles with sleeves, especially if you tend to get cold.

Summer Whites

For an easy way to work this hue into your outfits, without resorting to your typical white dresses or linen pants, reach for accessories in this color.

Crop It

Beat the heat by wearing as little as possible — a bralette top will help you stay cool and on trend.

Mermaid-Inspired

Ever since the release of The Little Mermaid back in May, this summer has been all about capturing the beachy vibes of merpeople. A key piece to achieving this seaside style are pearl accessories.

Belt Or Bust

Should your outfit need a little oomph, accessorize with a statement belt as they can be a fun way to spice up your more mundane separates.

‘Bridgerton’ Vibes

Draw fashion inspiration from our Bridgerton girlies by slipping into a corset top for summer.

Colorblock

If you find it difficult to master the art of colorblocking with existing items in your closet, simply purchase a dress, top, or pair of bottoms that does the work for you.

Earful

Statement earrings are a great way to elevate your outfits. Follow influencer Paola’s lead by accessorizing a matching set with a bold pair of hoops.

Little Black Bag

You can never go wrong with a little black bag. The one below can be worn with any outfit and for any occasion.

Tricked You

You’ll recall the “wet look” was a fashion trend on red carpets a few years ago and Di Pesta is one of the new designers who have brought back this look for the fashion crowd.

Work It

Make your shorts appropriate for the office with trouser style Bermudas. Add on a tee, blazer, and slingback heels for a chic 9-to-5 outfit.

Kick It Up

If you’re ever confused about what shoe to wear with which outfit, slip into a white sneaker as this footwear goes with everything.

Tutti Frutti

With everyone embracing the Tomato Girl aesthetic this summer, it’s safe to say fruit prints are in!

One & Done

Thongkinis are all the rage this summer, but baring the butt is not for everyone. For a bit more coverage, opt for a cute printed one-piece.

Renaissance Times

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour ends in October, so there’s still time to snag tickets. Once secured, put together your best outfit for the queen — anything silver or chrome will do.

Tote

Upgrade your canvas summer beach tote with a chic woven raffia design.