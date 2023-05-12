Halle Bailey is wholeheartedly embracing her on-screen role as the titular Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. In case you missed it, the singer and actor hit the film’s Los Angeles premiere on May 8 in a blue ocean-looking iridescent gown — and, we might add, broke the internet in the process. And if you thought you had to patiently wait until the movie’s official release on May 26 to witness more of her dreamy under-the-sea looks, here’s a pleasant surprise: Bailey turned up in a yet another sheer dress fit for a sea siren for The Little Mermaid’s Mexico premiere last evening.

On May 11, the rising actor took to the red carpet at Parque Toreo in Mexico City with fellow co-stars, including Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton. Bailey’s dress is from Georges Chakra, a Beirut-based label revered for its haute couture gowns. Her gauzy look touches on several of the biggest trends of 2023 — plunging halter necklines, polished pearls, and the ongoing “naked dressing” craze — but still feels timeless enough to evoke an aura of Old Hollywood glamour.

Because the dress is already attention-commanding on its own, Bailey didn’t go overboard with her accessories; instead of a necklace, she opted for elegant diamond and pearl earrings.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images Entertainment

Should you want to take a stab at 2023’s mermaidcore trend this summer, allow Bailey’s recent fashion moments to be your blueprint for pulling off the oceanic aesthetic. Although her sheer number may be too dressy for an everyday look, it would be an excellent choice for special occasions — perhaps you have a far-flung wedding on the docket? Or a beach resort vacation in the works? If yes to either scenario (or you simply want to be ready for such opportunities), shop similar styles below. And make sure to get your tickets for The Little Mermaid, as you’ll inevitably walk out of the theater with even more under-the-sea style inspiration.