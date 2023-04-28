For many, the coming of spring is synonymous with travel. After spending the bulk of winter hunkered down, the urge to ‘have fun in the sun,’ is, well, very real. “Everyone is ready for some Vitamin D,” says Julie Ann Hargett, founder of H Luxury Travel, noting that tropical vacations tend to be popular this time of year. But, late spring also brings “...real touristic variety. The weather has warmed up in many places, the air is fresh, the landscapes are in bloom, and the summer crowds haven’t quite hit,” explains Kelly Grumbach, senior vice president of Quintessentially Travel. Spring travel is usually less expensive than summer travel, too, Grumbach relays.

But, with summer fast approaching, if you haven’t booked that spring vacation yet, you may very well feel like you’ve missed the boat. And while, sure, the chance to behold some of spring’s natural events like the superblooms in Southern California and the flowering cherry blossoms in D.C. and Japan are coming to a close, there are still plenty of opportunities to experience a beautiful setting in close proximity to nature, which our experts tell us is easily their top spring travel request. Of course, you could book a last-minute weekend getaway at a tried-and-true spring destination like Miami or Cancun, but we want you to think bigger than that this season. So, we asked our experts to share unexpected locales that’ll put your commitment to spontaneity to the test.

Each of the under-the-radar vacations our experts recommended not only offer exceptional natural beauty, but truly come alive during late spring/early summer as well. So, get ready to pack those bags. The six late spring travel destinations sure to inspire a call to your travel agent (or, you know, a visit to your favorite travel-booking site) are just moments away.

Catalonian Coast, Spain

Shutterstock

What To Do:

Live out your European road trip dreams by renting a car and driving up Barcelona’s breathtaking Catalonian Coast to the charming town of Cadaques, or “even into southern France if you have a week or two to spend cala or village hopping,” says Joan Roca, founder and CEO of Essentialist. “The calas, or coves/beaches are best explored on foot in the spring months in Spain, when the temperatures are perfect for hikes and the smell of orange blossoms and fig leaves fill the air.” Once you reach Cadaques, be sure to check out the Dali House and Museum (the village was once home to the famed artist). And of course, no trip to Spain is complete without lingering over numerous tapas and sangria meals al fresco.

Where To Stay:

For a truly special experience, check out the eight-room boutique hotel, La Bionda, in the tiny seaside town of Begur. A favorite of Roca’s, the historic 17th century building has been impeccably restored and is within a few minutes drive to several coves and beaches. Located a little over a half mile away from the Dali House and Museum, the Boutique Hotel Villa Gala, offers light-filled rooms and expansive views of Cadaques, not to mention a pool and garden.

Las Catalinas, Costa Rica

What To Do:

The car-free town of Las Catalinas offers no shortage of rainforests and beaches if a piece of tropical paradise is what you’re after before tourist-season really takes hold. Ever-popular with Hargett’s clients, “The relaxed attitude and laid-back ambiance of this country is certainly part of its appeal,” she says. Not to mention Las Catalinas’ endless list of nature-centric activities. “From zip-lining in the jungle, waterfall hiking, sloth-spotting, swimming, paddle-boarding, kayaking, and snorkeling, [to] fishing excursions, sunset cruising, and volcanoes — it is truly a versatile destination.”

Where To Stay:

Since the beaches are public and the town is fully walkable, villa rentals are a stellar option, as the pura vida sensibility here has largely steered away from mega-resorts. For those who prefer a hotel stay, the recently opened Santarena offers a rooftop terrace and pool as well as a few wellness-minded dining options, like their cafe featuring “uchuva” or golden berry chia pancakes.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Shutterstock

What To Do:

“While New Orleans is not necessarily an under-the-radar destination, it has undergone a full transformation in the last two years and offers an incredible variety of accommodations and activities to ring in the warmer weather,” Roca says. Exploring the colorful city by foot is best and allows for the chance to be out in the late spring air before the weather heats up. To fully immerse in its natural offerings, a boat tour of the bayou with its access to wildlife including gators is especially thrilling. All in all, “The weeping willows and brass bands, exciting nightlife, and hip restaurants make the city a must for spring travel.”

Where To Stay:

The new Four Seasons with its five-star amenities and river views is the place to book if traditional luxury is calling to you. However, we’re partial to Roca’s boutique suggestions, Maison de la Luz and Hotel Saint Vincent in the French Quarter and Garden District respectively, for their impeccable interiors and Old World flair.

Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos

What To Do:

Seeing as it’s an easy flight from many U.S. cities, Grace Bay’s white sand beaches (which are consistently voted some of the best beaches in the world) make it a no-brainer when it comes to spring travel. “The calm, shallow waters are popular for swimming and surf lessons, and many boats and dives head out from here,” says Hargett. Some other must-do activities? Hargett recommends a Hobbie Cat day, sailing lessons, and a Sunset Sail. Plus, “Snorkeling is easy to do straight from the resorts and many clients enjoy horseback riding on the beach as well as ATV tours on the main island of Turks and Caicos.”

Where To Stay:

Hargett notes that while the Grace Bay Club is popular, “I would encourage clients to go further down to Sailrock on South Caicos and experience the serenity and beauty of the small island.” With a population of about 1,200 and only one other resort nearby, the island feels largely untouched, making it the perfect place for a spring reset.

Provence, France

Shutterstock

What To Do:

Fancy a French countryside vacation? Then head to Provence, “...the perfect spot to soak up the charms of spring, with endless groves of blossoming fruit trees signaling the warmth to come,” says Grumbach. While February thru April offers the chance to see fields of flowers like peonies and poppies in full bloom (food for thought for next year), Provence’s lavender fields, which start flowering in June, are what the region is really known for. The Plateau de Valensole in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence is Grumbach’s favorite place to see them, just be forewarned that it’s mighty popular, and will get crowded during the height of the summer months.

Where To Stay:

Airbnb and Vrbo provide plenty of authentic chateau and farm experiences. For a stay that involves turn-down service, the ever-charming hotel, Le Moulin de Lourmarin, with its blue shutters and hand-painted signage, will make you feel like you’ve just stepped into a scene straight out of Beauty and the Beast.

Oman, Western Asia

What to Do:

For a one-of-a-kind escape, Roca proposes a trip to Oman, located on the southeastern coast of the Arabian peninsula. From mid-March to mid-May, the mountainous region is awash in magnificent Damask rose fields, a spectacular sight that only spring can bring. “The temperatures are the most enjoyable at this time too, and allow for long leisurely nights below the stars and next to the campfire,” Roca maintains. The Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve and copper-hued dunes at Wahiba Sands are just a few other standouts among a long list of bucket list-worthy activities unique to Oman as well.

Where To Stay:

Hud Hud Private Camps offer bespoke experiences in the style of a traditional, luxurious Arabian campsite complete with five-star meals and as close to five-star furnishings as glamping can get. But, if the rose fields are what brought you to the region, it’s advisable to book a stay at Anantara Al Jabal Akhdar, which offers guided rose excursions in addition to expansive canyon views just outside your room.