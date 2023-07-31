After spending the past few months as a backup dancer on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy will surely have stories to tell her friends when summer vacation concludes. Not only have her performances gone viral on TikTok (see: this video from a show in Philly, which currently has 2.2 million likes), but fans can’t believe how much she resembles her mom, especially when the two wear coordinating outfits on stage. Last week, for instance, the duo stunned in custom Louis Vuitton crystal looks, courtesy of Pharrell Williams. And for their June 29 concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s twinning sequin jerseys were also next-level dazzling.

On Saturday night, the two hit the stage in orange, blue, and white oversized numbers that featured camouflage printed roman numerals “IV” — the singer’s lucky number. Beyoncé wore her sporty top with glitzy over-the-knee matching boots, a gigantic silver hat, and sleek black sunglasses. Blue also opted for camo pants with her outfit (side note: if anyone knows who is responsible for the pre-teen’s eye-popping makeup, let us know). Queen Bey shared photos of their Saturday night concert together on Instagram, which featured a sweet close-up of the two posing for a pic backstage. In the image that followed, she shared their coordinating looks.

The sequin jerseys, of course, weren’t the only spectacular look Bey rocked this weekend in New Jersey. Another standout fashion moment was also on June 29, when she kicked off her back-to-back shows in bedazzled denim shorts and a coordinating tank from Miu Miu. (We’re pretty sure Blue didn’t match with her for this one, unfortunately.)

Are you inspired to twin with your own mini-me? If yes, shop the pieces below needed to copy Bey and Blue’s on-stage outfits. It’s safe to assume you’ll witness more mother-daughter matching looks from these two as their tour continues.