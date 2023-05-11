Seven years — that’s how long it’s been since Beyoncé’s last solo world tour, Formation. Needless to say, devoted Queen B fans — aka, “The Beyhive” — were anxiously awaiting the Grammy-winning singer’s return to the stage. And at last, on May 10, Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance Tour in Stockholm, wearing outfits that left the internet speechless. We have her stylist, Shiona Turini, to thank for that.

It seems the sartorial theme of the night centered around futuristic fashion. To start, one of the most talked-about looks from the three-hour show was her sparkly gold custom catsuit from Loewe, which featured hand motifs. She teamed the number with matching gloves, too, for double style impact. Then there was the mesmerizing holographic custom David Koma look — complete with high-shine boots, obviously. And we’re crazy in love (sorry) with her final look of the evening: a custom Coperni silver cape with coordinating gloves.

Keep scrolling to see Beyoncé’s outfits from her performance in Stockholm. For those who have yet to witness the on-stage looks, brace yourself: you’re in for a treat. And given the fervor over the opening night, you can expect Queen B to take to the stage in more spectacular pieces as the tour continues.

Mugler

Courtesy of Mugler/Andrew White

Beyoncé opened the Renaissance World Tour in a custom Mugler by Casey Cadwallader bee look, which was very on-brand for her. The outfit consisted of a black and yellow chrome degradé bustier with matching leggings, a chrome bee casque, and black vinyl gloves and boots.

Courrèges

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

We can stare at Bey’s Courrèges glitzy bodysuit all day long. She styled the number with Gedebe boots and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Koma

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

This custom David Koma look is next-level cool, and her statement earrings were the icing on the cake.

Alexander McQueen

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Here, Bey wore a shimmery custom Alexander McQueen look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Loewe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The singer dazzled on stage in this viral catsuit. She completed the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.