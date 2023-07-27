On July 26, Miu Miu threw its Summer Club Beach party on the Malibu Pier in L.A. The event was teeming with celebrities, including Hailee Steinfeld, Lucy Hale, Maddie Ziegler, and Gigi Hadid — who unsurprisingly turned a stand out look for the soirée. She rocked a full Miu Miu outfit (a fitting choice as the star of the brand’s new bag campaign) that consisted of a logo tank dress styled with socks and loafers. She carried the house’s new Matelassé purse in an ivory shade and shielded her eyes from the sun and paparazzi cameras with black sunglasses.

The head-to-toe styling felt relaxed and casual, yet had that certified It-girl touch about it. If you can’t quite pinpoint why this is the case, let us break it down for you: First, Hadid was intentional with her pieces by choosing luxe elevated basics and accessories. And instead of opting for any tank dress, she selected one that was understated yet had an unmissable Miu Miu logo on the front, thereby giving it some coveted designer recognition. (The same logic applies to her sunnies and bag from the brand.) Although Hadid could have styled her dress with mule sandals or even flip-flops, she went for socks with loafers — a mash-up more typical for autumn than a hot summer day by the water. In essence, the star proved her mastery of the wrong shoe theory trend popular with fashion girls right now. This hack is simple to pull off: just finish your outfits by wearing the most unexpected footwear like, say, riding boots with shorts.

Hadid is hardly the only VIP tapping into a the socks and loafers pairing this season. Around L.A., Hailey Bieber has repeatedly worn the combo with her more summery staples like a crop white tee, denim shorts, and white mini dresses. Elsa Hosk, too, teamed the footwear duo with a striped green number earlier in the spring.

Although every celebrity has their own way of styling socks with loafers, Hadid's outfit is a good gateway to the look.