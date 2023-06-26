Get ready to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling everywhere this month. The duo, who play the titular characters Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig’s new movie about the iconic dolls, are on a whirlwind media trip ahead of its July 21st release date. And with so many appearances on the docket, they both need plenty of red carpet-ready looks for the special events. Robbie’s press tour outfits for Barbie, though, are already off to a solid start: On June 25, the actor wore a custom Valentino polka dot dress while attending a photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The pink mini was an obvious nod to Barbie’s girly aesthetic, as the rosy shade has always been key to her wardrobe. Meanwhile, Robbie’s stark white pumps from Manolo Blahnik and yellow studded bag from Valentino added just the right amount of pizzazz on the accessories front. The whole outfit seemed like something an actual Barbie doll would wear.

The actor’s pieces stood in stark contrast to what the rest of the cast was wearing at the event. Ken (oops, we mean Gosling) went for a white shirt underneath a beige cardigan and black jeans for a less dressed-up look while director Gerwig rocked toned-down Prada separates. Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera also followed suit in more neutral shades. As you can see from the photos below, Robbie appears to be the only one still in character — her commitment is commendable.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

This photo call is only the first stop on Robbie’s long list of media appearances, so the TZR team is betting good money that we’ll see her in more outfits that could have been lifted right from Barbie’s own closet. If her polka dot dress speaks to you, give the summertime piece a try at your next party. The actor’s exact mini is custom made and therefore not available to shop, but TZR found very convincing polka dot dupes from the likes of LoveShackFancy, Giambattista Valli, and Batsheva ahead.

Add your favorites to cart, then bookmark this post as we’ll be updating it with more of Robbie’s fantastic looks as she wears them.