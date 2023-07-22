As the Hollywood set shares their vacation outfits on Instagram and TikTok, it’s overwhelmingly clear that celebrities are loving one look for summer: thong swimsuits. Whether they’re hanging out in their backyard pools or lounging on yachts in the Mediterranean (jealous), the stars are baring it all this season in the cheekiest of looks. Kim Kardashian, who wore the style as early as December 2022, loves her barely-there gray Skims thongkini, while her younger sis Kendall Jenner prefers a sweet and sultry floral design (as seen here back in April).

And though you might expect the Kardashian clan to be one of the firsts to embrace anything provocative — Jenner is the queen of wearing “naked” outfits, after all — many other actors and singers have taken to the thong silhouette with zeal. Gabrielle Union recently spoke out in defense of rocking this look at 50 years old while Kate Hudson embraced the string bottom sans top earlier in May. And TBH, we’re obsessed with the sultry swim vibes our favorite stars are putting out there.

See all the Hollywood notable who have rocked a thong bikini or one-piece thus far — and shop pieces inspired by their looks — below. After looking through these images, you may just feel confident enough to bare your own backside to the world (or at least in the comfort of your own backyard).

Kate Hudson

While lounging by the pool, Hudson wore an ombré thong swim bottom. You can shop a similar style via this Bamba Swim set.

Lizzo

Lizzo channeled all the mermaid core vibes in a blue tie-dye bikini while swimming in the ocean. Free People’s Stone Fox swim set in this gorgeous cobalt hue is the perfect way to mirror the singer’s look.

Gabrielle Union

Union stunned in this bright yellow thong bikini while on vacation with her husband Dwyane Wade. Inject this same cheerful color into your swimwear collection via the set below.

Kendall Jenner

Florals will always be a classic, go-to summer print. Copy Jenner’s cheeky look with this Heavy Manners bikini — the label is beloved by the model and celebrity set.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian took a selfie from behind while on vacay. She, of course, wore a bikini from her own brand, Skims, and it has since sold out. However, you can recreate her vibe with the gray set ahead.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga posed for the camera as she got ready to take a dip in the pool. If you love her sky blue two-piece, Jade Swim offers a similar option via its Lana Bottom and Mia Top.

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder shares a kiss with her husband Travis Barker while rocking a Gucci swimsuit. It offers minimal coverage, so if you change your mind halfway through wearing it, grab the Triangl alternative here, which offer slightly more coverage.

Emily Ratajkowski

One look you’ll always catch EmRata wearing is a thong bikini come summer. To recreate her printed style, try the set from RJ Swim below.

Jordyn Woods

Woods proved that a one piece can be as sultry as a tiny bikini when it has a thong silhouette. The next time you go jet skiing, slip into one of the TZR-approved picks ahead.